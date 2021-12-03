Personnel note: Margo Klosterman joins The Fiorentino Group

The Fiorentino Group announced Thursday Margo Klosterman is joining the team. She will focus on health care issues.

Klosterman, who is a principal in the governmental relations and business development firm, will leverage her diverse experience for TFG, representing clients at both the local and federal levels of government.

Klosterman joins Fiorentino after an extended stint in the nation’s capital.

She served as the Assistant Vice President of Legislative and Political Affairs at Delta Dental Plans Association, the culmination of what was nearly a five year stint with the company.

She was promoted to that position from the Director of Legislative and Political Relations role.

Prior to that, she lobbied for the American Dental Association, and served as an outside consultant for hospitals and patient advocacy groups as well.

In addition to lobbying in D.C., she also worked on the Hill, with stints for former House Speaker John Boehner and Steve Womack on her resume.

Klosterman’s state and local work includes tenure as the head of Regional Outreach at the Executive Office of Governor Rick Scott, and a long stint as the City Council liaison for former Mayor Alvin Brown.

That diverse portfolio of experience will inform her role going forward, says TFG Founder and President Marty Fiorentino.

“We are excited that Margo has joined our team. Her unique experience with and knowledge of health care policy will be invaluable to companies and businesses working to navigate this increasingly complex area of government.”

Klosterman said she is excited to return to Jacksonville.

“I believe it is important to understand how a government policy can have a positive or negative impact on any aspect of a company — not just their primary business focus,” Klosterman said. “I am thrilled to return home to Jacksonville and get to work with the TFG team!”