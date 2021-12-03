Ana Maria Rodriguez, Jason Fischer seek bigger discounts for early tax payments

Legislation filed in the Florida Senate and House would increase discounts for early payment of county tax bills.

The legislation (SB 1152 and HB 839), under the title “Tax Discount Percentage Rates,” would offer up to 2% higher breaks on early payment of taxes.

Notices paid in November, during the first 30 days after they are issued, would be eligible for 6% discounts, up from 4% now. December payments would get a 5% break, up from the current 3%. January and February payments would receive 4% and 3% discounts respectively. And payments made in March would get a 1% discount.

The bill sponsors frame the measure as a way to provide tax relief during inflationary times.

“I’m proud to sponsor this legislation with Rep. Fischer to provide Floridians tax relief,” Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, a Republican from Doral, said. “This will help our state recover by providing relief to small-businesses and citizens struggling with inflation and the effects of the pandemic.”

“This broad-based tax relief will help businesses and everyday Floridians whose finances are being hampered by runaway inflation and lingering impacts from the pandemic,” Rep. Jason Fischer, a Republican from Jacksonville, said. “Our fellow Floridians deserve this much-needed reprieve so they can continue to recover and our state can continue to prosper.”

The bill is of particular political importance to Fischer, a declared candidate in the 2023 race for Duval County Property Appraiser.

2022 will be his last Legislative Session, as he will not be a candidate for re-election to the House next year.

And to that end, his office engaged in primary messaging regarding the legislation, saying it would provide “tax relief to Floridians who have struggled in the wake of the pandemic and with ongoing, rampant inflation.”

“With ever-increasing prices facing Floridians due to inflation, tax relief is sorely needed to provide a financial buffer in these uncertain times,” the release adds.

If the bill becomes law, it would take effect in July 2022.