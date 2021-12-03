December 3, 2021
Chad Chronister, 3 years ahead of next election, raises $1M in November

Chronister's political committee holds nearly $1.2 million ahead of the Sheriff's 2024 reelection campaign.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister raised $1 million in November, his campaign announced this week.

The funds for his political committee, Friends of Chad Chronister, bring his cash on hand — three years ahead of the Republican’s next election — to nearly $1.2 million.

“I am humbled and grateful for the generous outpouring of support, which is a testament to the dedication and commitment by the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office,” Chronister said of the early cash haul.

November’s campaign finance activity is not yet available on the Florida Division of Elections database, so details are not yet available on who donated or how much Chronister spent in November.

But the $1 million November follows an also productive October in which Friends of Chad Chronister raised nearly $486,000 and spent just $7,700. At the beginning of November, Chronister’s committee had nearly $660,000 on hand, signaling significant expenditures in November.

Chronister’s already robust war chest mirrors his 2020 election cycle that saw cash start to pile up early, leading to a campaign that was able to easily, and significantly, out-fund competition. With more than $1 million already on hand for the 2024 election cycle, Chronister is signaling caution to any would-be challengers.

Chronister is the only Republican elected to constitutional office in Hillsborough County, making his post an important keep for the GOP as they look to regain ground in the increasingly blue county. 2020 saw the Hillsborough Tax Collector’s office flip blue and Democrats pick up an additional seat on the County Commission, growing their majority from 4-3 to 5-2, with the election of former Tampa City Council member Harry Cohen to District 1, replacing former Republican Commissioner Sandy Murman.

In his last two election cycles, Chronister has faced only nominal opposition from candidates either aggrieved by the Sheriff’s office, or as an answer to what some far-right Republicans see as a not-conservative-enough elected official. But Chronister dispatched competition easily in both elections, defeating Republican Charles Boswell in the 2020 Primary with 62% of the vote, overcoming Democrat Gary Pruitt and no-party-affiliated Ron McMullen in the General Election with 55% of the vote.

Chronister similarly defeated Pruitt in the 2018 General Election with 55% of the vote.

“I am not surprised that Sheriff Chronister would be the person to break all local Bay Area fundraising records,” said Chronister political consultant Anthony Pedicini. “You can see every day his tireless efforts to keep our community safe.”

Chronister has not yet filed for the 2024 race and, therefore, has not yet posted fundraising for his official campaign.

