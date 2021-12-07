Voters head to polls for Jacksonville City Council Special Election

It’s Tuesday and it’s Election Day in Jacksonville. Voters from all across Duval County are weighing in on who should replace the late Tommy Hazouri on City Council.

Early voting wrapped Sunday for the At Large Group 3 race. Turnout has been predictably light, with less than 7% voter participation thus far. Democrats have held the advantage.

Of the 44,727 votes received as of Monday evening, more than 51% have been from Democrats, with Republicans casting more than 38%. The Democratic lead in raw votes was just under 6,000.

Democrats typically perform better than Republicans in early voting in Duval County, however, with Republicans making up the difference on Election Day.

Four candidates are on the ballot, including two Democrats and two Republicans. Unless one candidate gets a clear majority of votes Tuesday, the top two finishers will advance to the General Election Feb. 22.

Democrat Tracye Polson, a psychotherapist by trade, has dominated fundraising ahead of the First Election, and has spent her own money to match.

Polson raised $179,140 in November, with $125,000 of that money coming from personal loans, money added to $51,000 of self-financing in the previous filing period. She raised roughly a third of a million dollars between hard money and her political committee for the First Election, and spent more than $300,000 of it.

The second Democrat in the race did not match Polson’s fundraising. James “Coach” Jacobs raised a little more than $15,000 ahead of the First Election.

Endorsements mostly went Polson’s way. The American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees, the National Organization for Women, Sen. Audrey Gibson, Reps. Tracie Davis and Angie Nixon, City Council member Garrett Dennis, and School Board member Warren Jones all endorsed her.

Meanwhile, Jacobs had his own prominent supporters, including former Rep. Kim Daniels, a self-proclaimed “Blue Dog Democrat” who is not a Polson fan.

Back in 2018, when Polson ran for state House in a district on Jacksonville’s Westside, word was Daniels was advising people not to vote for Polson in the General Election against current Rep. Wyman Duggan. Polson narrowly lost that race, and some close to her campaign suggested that effort was partly to blame.

The Republican dynamic mirrored that on the Democratic side, with an establishment candidate and a second who functions more as a spoiler than a competitor.

The second leading fundraiser as of this writing is Republican Nick Howland, the executive director of the Fire Watch, an organization that battles veteran suicide.

As of his most recent accounting, Howland was a strong second in the first fundraising reports, with $149,231 raised between his campaign and his Florida Freedom PAC political committee through Dec. 2. Major Jacksonville names donated to him in November, including Ed Burr, Preston Haskell, and Michael Munz.

The Northeast Florida Association of REALTORS and the Northeast Florida Builders Association endorsed Howland. Law enforcement is also on board, including Jacksonville’s chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, Sheriff Mike Williams and former Sheriff and current U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, along with a half dozen Republicans currently on the City Council.

The second Republican candidate has less momentum. Howland “Howdy” Russell, a Republican restaurant owner, raised a little less than $17,000 ahead of the First Election.

Jacksonville City Council member Danny Becton was among Russell’s November donors. Russell also received endorsements from former Council members Don Redman and Matt Schellenberg.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and it should be pretty clear thereafter which two candidates advance to the General Election on Feb. 22.

Once someone wins this election, they likely will have to start running for re-election immediately. The Special Election only fills the remainder of the term through June 2023.