Personnel note: Florida Citrus Mutual picks Matt Joyner for CEO

The Florida Citrus Mutual Board of Directors announced this week that G. Mathew “Matt” Joyner will take over as CEO and Executive Vice President of the Bartow-based organization in April.

“Matt brings a unique perspective and skillset to Florida Citrus Mutual having worked side-by-side with both Legislators in the halls of Congress and growers in the groves of Florida,” said Mutual President Glenn Beck. “We’re excited and encouraged for the future with him at the helm.”

A seventh-generation Floridian, Joyner earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida. He started his career in the financial services industry before joining the staff of then-U.S. Rep. Adam Putnamin 2001, where he served in a variety of capacities including as Chief of Staff.

He followed Putnam to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in 2011, serving as the department’s Federal Affairs Director and, later, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Joyner joined Florida Citrus Mutual in 2018 and has spent the last three years working as the organization’s Director of Government Relations.

He will succeed exiting CEO and Executive Vice President Michael W. Sparks, who announced his intention to retire in a letter to the Board. Sparks held the CEO/EVP position for 15 years, capping off a career in the Florida citrus industry that spanned more than four decades.

“Mike Sparks has led us through some of the toughest times this industry has ever seen,” said Mutual Past-President Tom Mitchell. “Florida Citrus Mutual and the Florida citrus industry will be forever grateful for his service and leadership.”

Sparks will remain with Florida Citrus Mutual until June 30 to help ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

Founded in 1948 and currently representing nearly 2,500 grower members, Florida Citrus Mutual is the state’s largest citrus grower organization. The Florida citrus industry creates a $8.6 billion annual economic impact, employing nearly 46,000 people, and covering more than 400,000 acres of land.