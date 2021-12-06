December 6, 2021
Rule to implement Florida law nixing employer vaccine mandates is underway
Image via AP.

Christine Jordan SextonDecember 6, 20213min2

vaccine
The rule will define COVID-19 immunity and anticipated pregnancy.

The Florida Department of Health announced Monday it is developing vaccine opt-out forms for Florida employers who want to require staff get vaccinated.

A new rule also will include standards for two of the five potential avenues staff can use under the Florida law to exempt themselves from vaccines.

A draft copy of the proposed rule has not been published and the health department did not announce when it would hold a public meeting on the proposed new rule, 64D-3.050.

At the behest of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Legislature met in a Special Session in November, where lawmakers passed four bills aimed at empowering the Governor in his crusade against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates and blocking them from taking effect.

One of the bills the Governor signed into law (HB 1B) bars private employers from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for any full-time, part-time, or contract employee without providing individual exemptions on the basis of medical reasons, including, but not limited to, pregnancy or anticipated pregnancy; religious reasons; COVID-19 immunity; periodic testing and the use of employer-provided personal protective equipment.

The law directed the state Department of Health to come up with standards for “anticipated pregnancy” as well as “COVID-19 immunity.” The department is headed by State Surgeon General nominee Joseph Ladapo. 

The proposed new rule regarding the forms and medical standards will only apply to private employers. That’s because the Legislature banned vaccine mandates for all public employees.

The Biden administration has pushed for vaccine mandates on federal contractors, large private employers as well as health care providers that rely on federal funding. Those mandates have drawn a flurry of lawsuits from states, including Florida. Courts have blocked the mandate for private companies and two federal judges have blocked the mandate for health care workers across the nation.

Florida has its own lawsuit against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service and the Department of Health and Human Services. A federal appeals court in Atlanta on Sunday turned down a request from Attorney General Ashley Moody to block the mandate.

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

2 comments

  • Alex

    December 6, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    Odd that no Republican has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the big bad government for the rights they think they are losing huh?

    That would be the correct approach.

    Maybe it’s because they can’t figure out what rights they lost, or just maybe they lost no rights.

    Lol

    Reply

