December 7, 2021
House Democrats say they’ll plead for budget funding for ‘everyday Floridians’
Scott PowersDecember 7, 2021

Ramon Alexander calls for 'putting the state’s money where our heart is.'

House Democrats declared Tuesday their state budget priorities will focus on public education funding for all school staff, affordable housing assistance, health care benefits, social services, and tax help for those who are not big corporations.

Democratic lawmakers and leadership met Tuesday to lay out their priorities, as the state awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ proposed estimated $101 billion 2022 state budget later this week.

The Democrats predict the Governor’s budget, along with plans from Republican lawmakers, would be insufficient to provide for the needs of “everyday Floridians.”

“Quite frankly, just looking at the numbers, taking all politics out of it, at the end of the day, we’re going to be much better for their prosperity, we’re going to be much better for their health, and we’re going going to be much better if you’re just a human being walking around in the state of Florida,” said House Minority Leader Evan Jenne of Hollywood.

Rep, Anna V. Eskamani of Orlando, ranking member on the House Ways and Means Committee, pushed for fairer taxes. Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville called for expanded services for child care, health care, and elder care. Rep. Felicia Robinson of Miami Gardens laid out needs for broader funding increases for education to support everyone from experienced classroom teachers to classroom aides. Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando made the case for broader efforts to expand affordable housing. Rep. Ramon Alexander of Tallahassee, the Democrats’ Leader-Designate, summed it up, saying Democrats’ platform is about “putting the state’s money where our heart is.”

“Folks call Florida a low tax state. Unfortunately, it’s also a low benefits state,” Eskamani said, “The Floridians who pay much of their incomes in taxes, they don’t see the improvements in affordable housing. They don’t see the access to the social safety nets, health care. They don’t see action on climate change. They don’t see action on mental health or substance abuse prevention, or paying teachers better.

“So we want to make sure that not only do we fight for a more equitable tax system, but that the money that comes into our coffers from those everyday people actually goes right back to them in (the) form (of) strong social services and in a form of healthy, safe communities,” she continued.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

4 comments

  Naomi Lord

    December 7, 2021 at 12:33 pm

  Helen

    December 7, 2021 at 12:44 pm

  Matthew Lusk

    December 7, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    Democrats create SQUATTERS not workers.

  Ron Ogden

    December 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    "Ramon Alexander calls for 'putting the state's money where our heart is.'

    Please, put the state's money were our BRAINS are. Brains are built up over time, and they stay the course. Logic, reason, temperance, self-restraint, discipline, planning, free choice freely expressed, Individual sovereignty. It all adds up to brains, and brains, not heart, should control the budget.

#FlaPol

