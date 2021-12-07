December 7, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody recovers $11M from pandemic scams, cancellations

Jason DelgadoDecember 7, 20213min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 12.7.21: Opportunity — boycott — prisons — tough odds — ringing seniors

HeadlinesJax

Republicans narrow Democratic vote lead in Jacksonville City Council Special Election

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

DCF, Gov. DeSantis respond to Nikki Fried letter on unused rental aid, release plan for remaining funds

MOODY
The Consumer Protection Division took on a travel company that left thousands stranded without travel arrangements.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday Florida has recovered more than $11 million lost by consumers in pandemic-related fraud, scams and cancellations.

Moody said her Consumer Protection Division is spearheading the ongoing recovery effort. To date, the division has addressed thousands of consumer complaints including reports of price gouging and wrongful cancellations, among others.

“We have secured millions of dollars in relief for consumers nationwide following reports to my office about cancellations, purchases and scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moody said. “My Rapid Response Team worked with a sense of urgency to quickly address reports of price gouging and other unfair trade practices in real time to reduce harm to consumers and increase awareness about potential price gouging and other financial matters arising from the pandemic.”

Most recently, the Division took on a travel company that left thousands stranded without travel arrangements.

In a press release, Moody said the travel company — Bookit — offered to book flights, hotels and rental cars for consumers despite not having the funds to do so.

The Division recovered roughly $7 million from Bookit after the company failed to refund stranded consumers.

“Throughout the pandemic, we worked closely with Floridians to ensure they were not being taken advantage of, and through that process we heard from consumers nationwide about thwarted travel plans and other issues they were experiencing with BookIt,” Moody said. “I am pleased that our involvement in this matter has resulted in millions of dollars in relief for those affected.”

In all, the Attorney General’s Office has contacted more than 12,000 businesses about reports of price gouging, scams or a failure to give refunds.

Price gouging, Moody notes, carries stiff penalties. Violators may face a $1,000 fine per penalty, with a max sum of $25,000 within a 24-hour-period.

Price gouging laws only apply during a state of emergency.  The COVID-19 state of emergency expired on June 26.

Post Views: 153

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse Democrats say they'll plead for budget funding for 'everyday Floridians'

nextDCF, Gov. DeSantis respond to Nikki Fried letter on unused rental aid, release plan for remaining funds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories