Charlie Crist surpasses $5M raised for Governor’s race

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has surpassed $5 million raised since launching his 2022 gubernatorial campaign, a landmark crossed after raising more than $607,000 in November, his campaign announced Wednesday.

The St. Petersburg Democrat’s fundraising haul brings his campaign to $3.54 million cash on hand. More than 21,000 individual donors have contributed to either his campaign or affiliated political committee, Friends of Charlie Crist.

“From my hometown of St. Pete to the Panhandle and the Keys, I am humbled to see that our campaign’s message of a Florida for all Floridians is connecting with millions of our fellow neighbors looking for change and a path forward,” Crist said in a statement. “I remain thankful for the strength of support we have received and for those who are joining us in the fight against Governor DeSantis. Our campaign is energized and ready to get to work for Floridians. Together we will flip Florida blue in 2022.”

Crist’s campaign provided the updated fundraising numbers. More information will be available on Friday, when campaign finance reports are due to the Florida Division of Elections.

The 2022 Governor’s race is in full swing, with a handful of statewide Democrats vying to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist faces Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo in the Democratic Primary.