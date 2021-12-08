December 8, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Publix heiress known for philanthropy dies at 65 in Lakeland
The supermarket is following a recommendation by the CDC.

Associated PressDecember 8, 20212min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Aaron Bean bill would let prosecutors work to reverse wrongful convictions

HeadlinesInfluence

Groups slam Florida over removal of anti-bullying resource

Headlines

Poll: Voters want nation to focus on clean energy production

publix-storefront
Carol Jenkins Barnett was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease five years ago

The billionaire daughter of the Publix Super Markets founder has died after having early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease, the company announced Wednesday. Carol Jenkins Barnett was 65.

Barnett died Tuesday night at her home in Lakeland, Florida, Publix said in a news release. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016.

Barnett was one of seven children of Publix founder George W. Jenkins, who died in 1996. Her net worth was estimated this year at $2.1 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Barnett began working as a cashier at Publix in 1972, eventually serving on its board of directors for 33 years, the company said. She was known in Lakeland — where Publix is based — for her philanthropic work, including financial support for the United Way, the founding of Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland, a pavilion for women and children at Lakeland Regional Health and many other organizations.

“The Publix family is deeply saddened by the loss of a great humanitarian and community advocate,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Carol had a generous heart and compassionate soul. Her efforts will continue to improve the lives of others for generations.”

Barnett is survived by her husband, two sons and three grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for Saturday in Lakeland.

Publix operates 1,294 stores in seven Southern states as well as nine distribution centers. The company employs about 225,000 people and had $44.9 billion in retail sales in 2020, according to the Publix website.

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post Views: 157

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAaron Bean bill would let prosecutors work to reverse wrongful convictions

One comment

  • tom palmer

    December 8, 2021 at 4:56 pm

    RIPShe did geat things.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories