December 9, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FWC leadership praises conservation funding in Gov. DeSantis’ budget proposal

Ryan NicolDecember 9, 20213min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Denisha Merriweather: Black families in Florida all in for education choice

HeadlinesInfluence

Nick DiCeglie bill would provide tax relief to property owners who harden buildings

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Can Gov. DeSantis’ Broward County Commission appointee stay until 2024 as announced?

florida forever
'Gov. DeSantis continues to solidify the importance of our fish and wildlife resources.'

Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), is commending Gov. Ron DeSantis for including millions of dollars for environmental initiatives in a new budget proposal unveiled Thursday.

“Gov. DeSantis continues to solidify the importance of our fish and wildlife resources,” Barreto said in a Thursday statement. “Everyone wants what we have here in the fishing and boating capital of the world, and we will continue to provide opportunities for residents and visitors because of the leadership of Gov. DeSantis.”

The FWC spotlighted just under $54 million in funding items included in DeSantis’ proposed $99.7 billion budget that would help conservation efforts. That includes $4.2 million for red tide research, $3.8 million for manatee care and $3 million for restoration of lakes, rivers and springs, among other items.

FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton also added his praise for the budget’s focus on environmental issues.

“I want to thank Gov. DeSantis for his unwavering support for Florida’s natural resources and we are proud of the conservation successes we are achieving under his leadership,” Sutton said. “Florida’s natural resources are abundant and we will continue to work hard to conserve and manage these great resources for future generations.”

The FWC statement also identified $17.5 million for additional resources for law enforcement. That money could help catch individuals violating state laws relating to the environment.

The budget will also presumably add hundreds of millions for water conservation initiatives not spotlighted in the FWC statement. DeSantis has promised $2.5 billion in water quality funding over his first term in office. Final funding levels will be negotiated during the 2022 Legislative Session, which begins in January.

The 2022-23 fiscal year budget proposal from DeSantis would be a slight reduction from last year’s budget, which topped out at $101.5 billion. Federal pandemic funding approved by Congress boosted last year’s budget. DeSantis is dubbing this year’s version the “Freedom First” budget.

“Freedom works in Florida. We’re proud of that,” he said. “We’re proud of being viewed as the ‘free state,’ and I think that the economic results are something that have been very, very positive.”

Post Views: 143

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCan Gov. DeSantis' Broward County Commission appointee stay until 2024 as announced?

nextNick DiCeglie bill would provide tax relief to property owners who harden buildings

One comment

  • TJC

    December 9, 2021 at 11:38 am

    Governor DeSantis’s early support for wildlife conservation and wetlands rehabilitation was celebrated by Floridians both Democrat and Republican. It was why I thought, hey, this guy is logical: Florida needs its natural resources to serve the needs of its citizens and tourists. So this is further good news.
    Now if only he could apply logic to Covid…naw, that would piss off his followers, and more notably, his leader in Mar-a-Lago.
    Nevertheless, on this conservation issue he is a good leader.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories