Gov. DeSantis budget pushes for shorter prison guard shifts

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a proposal Thursday in his new budget intended to ameliorate the staffing crisis in Florida prisons.

The Freedom First budget includes a recommendation to implement 8.5 hour shifts at all correctional institutions.

“Governor DeSantis recognizes the challenges of long, sometimes unpredictable work hours for correctional officers and strongly supports FDC’s complete transition to 8.5-hour shifts at all state correctional institutions. Following the recommendation of national experts, shorter shifts will reduce staff attrition, use of force incidents, contraband and violent incidents. It will also support better work-life balance for officers,” asserted an email from the Department of Corrections, which supports the proposal.

The move to 8.5 hour shifts would represent a remarkable change for at least some guards, who have been called on to work up to 16-hour shifts due to staffing shortages. Lawmakers are acutely aware of the issue.

Speaking to the House Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee in September, Deputy Secretary Ricky Dixon urged action.

“We just don’t have another Session to get this right from all the statistics we’re looking at,” Dixon said.

Dixon hailed the Governor’s proposal Thursday.

“I want to thank Governor DeSantis for his recognition and prioritization of the officers across Florida who selflessly and honorably serve as corrections professionals. The Governor’s recommendations address our biggest challenge and looks to the future as we determine the path for Florida’s corrections system,” Dixon said. “The budget recommendation also takes a historic step to reinvest in the education, substance use treatment and wellbeing of the incarcerated with the goal to restore lives and create a pathway for returning to their community as productive contributing citizens.”

The shift reduction plan is just one component of a comprehensive proposal, which includes $124 million for a pay plan that would boost starting wages to $20 an hour from the current $16.

Hopes are these moves will fill staffing gaps. Of 18,000 positions in the Department of Corrections, 5,000 were vacant in September.

The DeSantis proposal spreads new money throughout the system, with $5 million earmarked for a modernization plan, $27.5 million for the Inmate Welfare Trust Fund, $2.3 million for Community Corrections Statewide Firearms Transition, and $15.1 million for Offender Based Information System (OBIS) modernization.

But success is contingent on staff retention. And the Governor’s bet seems to be that more money to staffers means there will be fewer holes in the workforce.