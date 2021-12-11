December 11, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist applauds move to award Purple Hearts to 39 soldiers injured in Iranian missile attack

Kelly HayesDecember 11, 20213min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

New inflation number feeds angst about Democrats’ $2T bill

HeadlinesSouth Florida

South Florida’s weekly COVID-19 case count ticks up again

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Budget booster

purple heart (Large)
The news comes after recent reporting found that the initial attack had been downplayed in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is applauding the news that 39 soldiers injured in a January 2020 Iranian ballistic missile attack will be awarded Purple Hearts.

The decision by the Department of Defense to award the 39 soldiers, who were stationed at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, comes after recent reporting found that the initial attack had been downplayed in Washington.

Although, miraculously, no fatalities occurred, the soldiers suffered long term effects from the attack, including severe headaches, vision problems and memory loss. Many of the service members who are receiving a Purple Heart, nearly two years after the attack, have been forced to leave the Armed Forces because of their injuries. Recently, one posthumous award recipient, Sergeant Jason Quitugua, died by suicide after his injuries.

“Servicemembers at Al Asad Air Base endured life-altering injuries in service to our country,” Crist said in a statement. “Providing a Purple Heart to these brave men and women is the least we can do for their sacrifice. I am thankful that our nation will recognize their sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Crist also voiced concern about traumatic brain injuries suffered by survivors, including inquiring about the status of those who were injured during a hearing with representatives from our Defense Health Programs. In February 2020, Crist sent a letter to Department of Defense Secretary Mark Esper expressing concern over the well-being of the injured service members and inquiring how the Department of Defense would protect them from suffering brain injuries from similar attacks in the future.

Purple Heart recipients are provided access to additional VA benefits, including higher priority when receiving health care, access to VA home loans, preference in federal hiring and automatic GI Bill benefits.

This week’s awards are in addition to the 23 survivors who have already received Purple Hearts, bringing the total number awarded as a result of the attack to 62.

Post Views: 54

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew inflation number feeds angst about Democrats’ $2T bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories