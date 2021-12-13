Personnel note: FSU adds Lina Rojas as legislative affairs manager

Lina Rojas is returning to her alma mater, but not as a student.

Florida State University announced last week that it has hired Rojas as the new legislative affairs manager in the university’s Office of Governmental Relations.

“We could not be more excited to have Lina join our team,” FSU Chief Legislative Officer Clay Ingram said. “Lina’s experience in the legislative and executive branches of state government along with her passion for higher education make her perfectly suited to serve as our Legislative Affairs Manager.”

Rojas comes to FSU from the Senate President’s Office, where she served most recently as a policy adviser to Senate President Wilton Simpson. In her new role, she will work directly under Ingram to support the university’s government relations priorities.

“Lina has been a tremendous asset to the Florida Senate President’s Office, serving as a policy adviser for education and handling all of President Simpson’s appointments to boards and commissions. She has a special passion for higher education, which coupled with her knowledge of the legislative process will serve Florida State University very well,” said Kathy Mears, Simpson’s Chief of Staff and a former Chief Legislative Officer at FSU.

Rojas brings years of experience in the process. Before her time in the Senate President’s Office, she worked in the Florida Senate majority office where she crafted messaging for priority policy and legislative achievements.

Previously, she served five years in the Executive Office of the Governor under Gov. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis. During her time in the Governor’s Office, Rojas worked in External Affairs as well as the Office of Policy and Budget as the policy and budget analyst for the State University System.

A Miami native, Rojas was named one of Florida Politics “30 Under 30” rising stars in Florida politics. She earned her bachelor’s degree in international relations from FSU.