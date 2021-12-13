Lauren’s Kids wins Emmy for video series helping kids stay safe from predators

Sen. Lauren Book‘s charity Lauren’s Kids, which helps survivors of childhood sexual abuse, won a Suncoast Regional Emmy Award for videos helping parents and kids identify and avoid child predators.

The organization won the Emmy Award for best Informational/Instructional video and was the lone winner in that category.

Earlier this year, Lauren’s Kids launched a series of videos teaching children safety tips for in-person and online interactions. The group’s video for kindergarteners, part of its “Safer, Smarter Kids” series, earned the Emmy.

“There is nothing more important than keeping our children safe,” Book said in a statement following the win. “One in three girls and one in five boys will become victims of child sexual abuse before the age of 18, but 95% of this abuse is preventable with education and awareness. Thank you to the Suncoast Regional Emmy team for helping to amplify our efforts to teach personal safety from a place of fun — not fear.”

Book is a survivor of child sexual abuse and founded Lauren’s Kids before joining the Legislature. The organization offers a tip sheet for parents to help ensure their children use the internet safely. The foundation also provides a “Family Safety Activity Pack” aimed at helping children discuss potential trauma.

The group’s video helps parents and children spot a potential predator, stay out of dangerous situations and learn to discuss traumatic experiences.

Lauren’s Kids also organizes an annual walk to raise awareness for childhood sexual abuse. The organization asks individuals to walk 42 miles throughout the month of April — which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month — to spotlight the estimated 42 million childhood sexual abuse survivors living in the U.S.

Also listed as winners for the video series were Ron Book, the Senator’s father and influential lobbyist, and Claire VanSusteren, Book’s communications chief who also works with the Lauren’s Kids organization.