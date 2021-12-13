December 13, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried names 2021 Woman of the Year in Agriculture
Angela TenBroeck. Image via Rethink Rural.

Jason DelgadoDecember 13, 20213min2

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

U.S. Sugar locomotive, the ‘Santa Express,’ joins Toys for Tots to deliver gifts for the holidays

FederalHeadlines

Vern Buchanan urges Joe Biden to tap Florida ports to solve supply chain woes

2022Headlines

Former U.S. Reps. Robert Wexler, Peter Deutsch endorse Eric Lynn for CD 13

400_Angela ART
Dating back to 1985, the award recognizes women who've made 'outstanding contributions' to Florida agriculture.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried named a North Florida farmer Monday as the 2021 Woman of the Year in Agriculture.

The award winner, Angela TenBroeck, is both a hydroponic farmer and a longtime STEM educator. She’s also led a slew of projects, including Sustainable Agriculture Excellence and Conservation, a nonprofit teaching farmers sustainability.

The Florida State Fair Authority presented the award at the Florida State Fair in Tampa. Dating back to 1985, the award recognizes women who’ve made “outstanding contributions” to Florida agriculture.

“It’s my honor to announce Angela TenBroeck as Florida’s Woman of the Year in Agriculture,” Fried said. “Angela has made a tremendous contribution to our state with her commitment to sustainability, decreasing food insecurity, and improving communities across Florida.”

Among other accomplishments, TenBroeck has launched several aquaponic farms across the state — Trader Hill Farm in Hilliard and Marineland Aquaponics in East Palatka, among others.

Aquaponic farms use fish wastewater to feed vegetables. The plant-filtered water then returns into on-farm fish tanks.

According to Agriculture.com, the process uses 90% less water than traditional farming methods.

“She is a true inspiration to women in the agricultural industry, and we are so proud to honor her with this award,” Fried added.

Tenbroeck advises farming across the nation and abroad. Among those ventures is Aqua Hortus, a company pioneering controlled-environment facilities. The technology allows farmers to grow produce year-round regardless of the climate.

Tenboeck is the latest in a long line of award winners. Past recipients span across various industries, including agricultural journalism and agricultural education and outreach.

Since 2021, the program has launched a documentary video about each winner. The program also publishes a booklet to ceremony attendees.

Jennifer Taylor, a Florida A&M and Iowa State grad, earned the distinction last year. Taylor is an organic farmer.

Post Views: 180

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLauren's Kids wins Emmy for video series helping kids stay safe from predators

nextGarrett Dennis kicks off House campaign with $40K raised in November

2 comments

  • Matthew Lusk

    December 13, 2021 at 11:58 am

    Where’s the award for men in agriculture? Sexist politician!

    Reply

  • zhombre

    December 13, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    Ha! Where’s the recognition for LGBTQ persons of color in agriculture?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories