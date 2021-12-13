Nikki Fried names 2021 Woman of the Year in Agriculture

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried named a North Florida farmer Monday as the 2021 Woman of the Year in Agriculture.

The award winner, Angela TenBroeck, is both a hydroponic farmer and a longtime STEM educator. She’s also led a slew of projects, including Sustainable Agriculture Excellence and Conservation, a nonprofit teaching farmers sustainability.

The Florida State Fair Authority presented the award at the Florida State Fair in Tampa. Dating back to 1985, the award recognizes women who’ve made “outstanding contributions” to Florida agriculture.

“It’s my honor to announce Angela TenBroeck as Florida’s Woman of the Year in Agriculture,” Fried said. “Angela has made a tremendous contribution to our state with her commitment to sustainability, decreasing food insecurity, and improving communities across Florida.”

Among other accomplishments, TenBroeck has launched several aquaponic farms across the state — Trader Hill Farm in Hilliard and Marineland Aquaponics in East Palatka, among others.

Aquaponic farms use fish wastewater to feed vegetables. The plant-filtered water then returns into on-farm fish tanks.

According to Agriculture.com, the process uses 90% less water than traditional farming methods.

“She is a true inspiration to women in the agricultural industry, and we are so proud to honor her with this award,” Fried added.

Tenbroeck advises farming across the nation and abroad. Among those ventures is Aqua Hortus, a company pioneering controlled-environment facilities. The technology allows farmers to grow produce year-round regardless of the climate.

Tenboeck is the latest in a long line of award winners. Past recipients span across various industries, including agricultural journalism and agricultural education and outreach.

Since 2021, the program has launched a documentary video about each winner. The program also publishes a booklet to ceremony attendees.

Jennifer Taylor, a Florida A&M and Iowa State grad, earned the distinction last year. Taylor is an organic farmer.