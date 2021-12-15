December 15, 2021
Tom Fabricio added $34K in November, marking best monthly haul this cycle
Image via Colin Hackley.

Fabricio currently represents HD 103, but could be moved to HD 104 under the House's draft redistricting maps.

Freshman Rep. Tom Fabricio posted his best fundraising month since first winning a House seat last year, adding more than $34,000 in November.

Fabricio, a Miramar Republican, raised nearly $22,000 through his campaign account and another $12,500 via his political committee, True Freedom PC.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association Justice PAC donated $5,000 to Fabricio’s committee in November, the single biggest donation Fabricio received during the month. The American Property Casualty Insurance Association contributed $2,500, as did PetroPAC, an organization representing petroleum producers.

PetroPAC added another $1,000 donation to Fabricio’s campaign account. The Florida Natural Gas PAC, Chevron and NextEra Energy each donated $1,000 as well. The FPF Fire political committee, the Metro Broward Professional Firefighters union and the Fire Safe Florida political committee each gave $1,000 to Fabricio’s campaign.

JP Morgan Chase, the Florida Bankers Association PAC and Allstate also donated $1,000 each. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America contributed $1,000, as did the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Fabricio spent nearly $3,400 in November, all of which came from his campaign account. That leaves Fabricio with nearly $111,000 on hand as he seeks a second term in the House.

Fabricio currently represents House District 103, which is split between Broward and Miami-Dade counties, after ousting Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo in Nov. 2020.

But the House is preparing for the state’s decennial redistricting process. Two draft maps released last month would put the bulk of Miramar into the newly drawn House District 104. That district would mostly be contained in Broward, but would dip into Miami-Dade.

Those are just draft proposals at the moment, however. The House is continuing to finalize the new map, which will be in effect for the 2022 election. Until then, Fabricio remains listed as a candidate in HD 103 and is unopposed.

Candidates and political committees faced a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.

Ryan Nicol

Categories