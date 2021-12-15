December 15, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mike Caruso posts record fundraising month, with $17.5K raised in November

Ryan NicolDecember 15, 20213min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 12.15.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines

Florida deploys emergency team to Kentucky after Tornado cluster

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Omicron variant suddenly dominant in Orange County wastewater

sfl-mike-caruso-fl0082235686-20180925
Caruso could be moving to HD 90 as the House works on its new maps for the 2022 election.

Republican Rep. Mike Caruso added $17,500 in November, giving him his biggest monthly fundraising haul of the 2022 cycle, nearly doubling last month’s previous high.

Caruso, a Delray Beach Republican, added nearly $9,700 in October. That was his previous high following his 2020 election win. Caruso was an impressive fundraiser during the 2020 election cycle, but has yet to fully ramp up his fundraising operation as he seeks a third House term.

Caruso, an accountant, brought in two $1,000 donations from Florida CPA PACs. The Seminole Tribe of Florida also donated $1,000 to Caruso’s re-election bid, as did influential lobbyist Ron Book, father of Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, via his law firm. Book personally donated another $500. U.S. Sugar also donated $1,000 to Caruso, as did JP Morgan Chase.

Caruso holds the House District 89 seat after defeating Democratic candidate Jim Bonfiglio in each of the last two elections. A new opponent, lawyer Lauren Levy, has filed to challenge Caruso. But the state’s decennial redistricting process may affect the contest.

Two draft maps from the House released last month place Delray Beach, Caruso’s home, in a newly drawn House District 90. That district is drawn two different ways in the House maps. One includes most of Boynton Beach, Levy’s home, while the other chops up Boynton Beach. Levy’s home appears to remain in the new HD 90 either way, but further adjustments could change that as lawmakers continue the redistricting process.

Until maps are finalized, Caruso and Levy are listed as candidates in HD 89. Levy raised just over $2,000 in November and has added just under $15,000 since entering the race in September. Her $8,600 September haul was enough to top Caruso, but the incumbent has taken the lead the past two months.

Caruso holds just over $47,000 as of Nov. 30, while Levy retains just under $6,100.

Candidates and political committees faced a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.

Post Views: 122

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUnited States faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances

nextFederal Reserve plans 3 interest rate hikes in 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories