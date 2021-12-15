Mike Caruso posts record fundraising month, with $17.5K raised in November

Republican Rep. Mike Caruso added $17,500 in November, giving him his biggest monthly fundraising haul of the 2022 cycle, nearly doubling last month’s previous high.

Caruso, a Delray Beach Republican, added nearly $9,700 in October. That was his previous high following his 2020 election win. Caruso was an impressive fundraiser during the 2020 election cycle, but has yet to fully ramp up his fundraising operation as he seeks a third House term.

Caruso, an accountant, brought in two $1,000 donations from Florida CPA PACs. The Seminole Tribe of Florida also donated $1,000 to Caruso’s re-election bid, as did influential lobbyist Ron Book, father of Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, via his law firm. Book personally donated another $500. U.S. Sugar also donated $1,000 to Caruso, as did JP Morgan Chase.

Caruso holds the House District 89 seat after defeating Democratic candidate Jim Bonfiglio in each of the last two elections. A new opponent, lawyer Lauren Levy, has filed to challenge Caruso. But the state’s decennial redistricting process may affect the contest.

Two draft maps from the House released last month place Delray Beach, Caruso’s home, in a newly drawn House District 90. That district is drawn two different ways in the House maps. One includes most of Boynton Beach, Levy’s home, while the other chops up Boynton Beach. Levy’s home appears to remain in the new HD 90 either way, but further adjustments could change that as lawmakers continue the redistricting process.

Until maps are finalized, Caruso and Levy are listed as candidates in HD 89. Levy raised just over $2,000 in November and has added just under $15,000 since entering the race in September. Her $8,600 September haul was enough to top Caruso, but the incumbent has taken the lead the past two months.

Caruso holds just over $47,000 as of Nov. 30, while Levy retains just under $6,100.

Candidates and political committees faced a Dec. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Nov. 30.