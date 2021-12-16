December 16, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis chides 6th Circuit for not taking up vaccine mandate case as full court
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 16, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Equality Florida Action PAC endorses Janet Cruz for Senate re-election

APoliticalHeadlines

Carol Baskin yanks lawsuit against Netflix and ‘Tiger King’ producers over sequel

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis dominates another 2024 GOP primary poll sans Donald Trump

DeSantis 7.12.21
A three-judge panel will review the case, which worries the Governor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling attention to a potential threat current truckers could face if a federal vaccine mandate currently stayed temporarily goes into effect.

Speaking in Yulee Thursday spotlighting truck driving education, DeSantis said he was a “little bit surprised” and “disappointed” to see the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit‘s 8-8 vote to refer the case to a three-judge panel.

With the composition of that three-judge panel in doubt, DeSantis warned Thursday the current stay on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine mandate could be lifted, at least for a time.

The rule would affect major companies after the beginning of the new year, compelling companies with at least 100 employees to require full vaccination or weekly testing for those deemed not fully vaccinated.

DeSantis said the OSHA mandate, were there not a stay, would have “upended a lot of things,” including trucking.

“You talk to the Trucking Association, like 30% of the truckers, you know, ain’t going to do this. And they’re not going to pay to be tested every week out of their own pocket. And so you would absolutely lose some of the truckers at a very important time were that to go into effect,” DeSantis said.

“I think ultimately it will go down,” DeSantis said about the vaccine requirement. “But the decision yesterday to not hear it from the full Sixth Circuit, I was a little bit surprised to see that.”

The unpredictability of the three-judge panel concerned DeSantis.

“You could have in the intervening, a three judge panel maybe reinstate it or maybe rule for it. Once it goes to the full 6th Circuit, you know, I’m very, very confident it will go down. But that could happen. We’ll see,” DeSantis said.

“They should have just taken it as a full court, decided it on an expedited basis. And then we could have just moved on,” DeSantis said. “But they chose not to do that. They deadlocked 8-8 on whether the full court should hear it initially.”

DeSantis then acknowledged the three-judge panel is a customary preliminary to full court review, a contention made in the 6th Circuit order.

“And I know that’s typically not their practice, and maybe some judges felt that way. But you know, there’s a lot that could potentially be riding on this and if they were to reverse the stay or reverse the injunction, boy.”

Florida, of course, has laws against employer vaccine mandates. But not every state has that protection, raising serious questions about interstate commerce for the Governor.

Post Views: 431

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis delivers trucking education funds to Nassau County

nextKen Welch set for historic Inauguration Day, announces agenda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories