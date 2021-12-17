December 17, 2021
State now accepting applications from home- and community-based providers for Medicaid grants

Christine Jordan SextonDecember 17, 20213min0

Medicaid
Applications are being accepted for $403 million in one-time payments.

The state Agency for Health Care Administration on Friday announced it is opening the application process for home- and community-based service providers to tap into hundreds of millions in additional federal Medicaid funds.

Applications are being accepted for $403 million in one-time payments to aid eligible home- and community-based service providers in recruiting and retaining qualified staff.

AHCA also is accepting applications from providers interested in tapping into $266.6 million being made available for retaining employees and recruiting new ones.

“This is huge news,” Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facility President and CEO Tyler Sununu told Florida Politics. “It’s critical funding for our members.”

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 14.

The DeSantis administration moved over the summer to take advantage of a 10% bump in federal Medicaid dollars available under the American Rescue Plan Act. Every state moved to tap into the increased federal funds, Farrill said.

Most Florida Medicaid patients who receive home- and community-based services either are enrolled in the Medicaid managed long-term care program or the Medicaid iBudget program. The former is for frail and elderly individuals who qualify for nursing home placement but choose to receive assistance with daily living activities, such as eating and dressing, that enable them to continue to live in their homes or another non-institutional setting.

Similarly, the Medicaid iBudget program allows adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to tap into the home- and community-based services they require to continue living outside of an institution and in their family home or a group home.

The state also announced it is accepting applications for delayed egress systems for group homes and adult day care centers. According to documents, $12 million is being made available. The application website makes clear that $10,000 is the maximum that will be awarded to applicants interested in that program.

Agency for Health Care Administration Chief of Staff Cody Farrill said the agency was developing potential distribution methodologies for how to distribute the funds. He said the formula will take into consideration providers’ caseloads, but Farrill offered few other insights into the funding formula. He did say it wouldn’t be finalized until the state knew how many providers submitted applicants for the funds.

Post Views: 82

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

