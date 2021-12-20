Farm Share recognizes Randy Fine with Food Security Ambassador Award

Rep. Randy Fine earned Farm Share’s inaugural Food Security Ambassador Award in recognition of his efforts to address food insecurity and his participation in food distribution events.

Farm Share is a nonprofit organization that has been distributing food daily throughout Florida for 29 years. The organization partners with local farmers to prevent food waste and feed the hungry.

Fine has partnered with the organization many times. In April 2020, he donated his legislative salary to the organization and hosted a string of events — including one on his birthday — to provide hungry Brevard County residents with fresh food in the early days of the pandemic.

“Rep. Fine is passionate about fighting food insecurity and so his support has always involved his presence at Farm Share events, volunteering and serving alongside team Farm Share in order to distribute and feed families that were affected by the pandemic or struggling to get back to work. It is for his presence and his willingness to serve alongside our volunteers that makes him a perfect recipient of this award,” Farm Share said in a news release.

The organization added, “Because of Rep. Fine’s commitment to supporting Farm Share and our mission to fight food insecurity in Florida, hundreds of thousands of families have been fed and had much needed nutritious meals on their tables.”

The Farm Share award is a framed canvas with the image of a mural that graces Farm Share headquarters. The mural was worked on by local artists in order to pay homage to Florida farmers for their generous donations of produce for Floridians in need.

“Farm Share knows that State Representative Fine is passionate about fighting food insecurity and the hard work done by Florida farmers and so we found it fitting to have the award have true meaning for him when he receives it,” the news release said.

The award was presented to the Brevard County Republican on Monday during a food distribution event hosted by Chabad of the Space Coast in partnership with Fine and fellow Space Coast Rep. Thad Altman.