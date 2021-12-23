December 23, 2021
Pinellas man with drugs around penis denies they were his
Image via AP.

Associated PressDecember 23, 20211min1

He didn't say who the drugs belonged to.

Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man’s penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his.

Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday. WFLA-TV reports the driver was arrested on charges of DUI and marijuana possession.

Authorities said they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the car and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger.

The man said the drugs were not his, but didn’t say who the drugs belonged to, according to the arrest report.

One comment

  • PeterH

    December 23, 2021 at 4:54 pm

    A typical “FLORIDA MAN” story!

