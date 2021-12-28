DOD (again) seeks to designate sole moving company for troops

Florida’s more than 65,000 active duty service members are twiddling their thumbs as the Department of Defense works again to name a single company to arrange global moving services for U.S. troops.

U.S. Transportation Command — a military division that oversees transportation services — named HomeSafe Alliance LLC in November as winner of the $6 billion contract bid.

The coveted contract, among other pursuits, aims to reinvent the way the DOD relocates troops by designating a sole moving company for service members. The DOD currently uses more than 900 companies to service the roughly 300,000 annual duty station changes among troops.

Other vendors, however, are appealing the decision, marking the latest objection in the year’s long bidding process.

In this iteration, American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group filed a formal protest against the decision to select HomeSafe Alliance as bid winner.

That appeal, though, comes after HomeSafe Alliance (the current winner) challenged the DOD’s April 2020 decision to award the contract to American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group.

“After a comprehensive review process during which the prior awardee’s significant problems came to light, we are disappointed that protests may delay getting to the work of supporting our service members and their families,” said Al Thompson, CEO of HomeSafe Alliance. “USTRANSCOM clearly completed a very thorough and professional evaluation in determining HomeSafe’s solution is superior.”

American Roll-on Roll Off, however, disputes that HomeSafe is superior. In fact, they and others, including Connected Global Solutions, have openly expressed concerns.

Among other criticisms, they argue HomeSafe Alliance lacks the staffing and experience necessary to carry out the contract.

What’s more, the company is designed by KBR and Tier One — two separate companies — to compete for the contract. Those companies, notably, have experienced a fair share of issues. Tier One shows a numbers complaints against filed to the Better Business Bureau and KBR was mired years ago in a human trafficking lawsuit. An appeals court dismissed the civil claim in 2014.

“The government’s decision to choose a new company formed for the bid with a very limited staff and no household goods related moving assets is difficult to understand,” American Roll-On told Stars and Stripes.

A lack of efficiency with relocating troops and their personal items is an ongoing issue in the military. For their part, HomeSafe markets their tech-based solutions as a way to make moving easier for troops. According to their website, service members can track their shipment around the clock using an app.

“With cutting-edge technology and proven logistics expertise, we’re transforming the moving process by continuously evaluating, refining, and improving our tools and techniques,” the group says on their website.

Florida is home to 21 military instillations.