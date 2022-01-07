Ron DeSantis donor pitch leans into ‘Charlie Foxtrot’ language about Jan. 6 coverage

Military men like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis know the actual meaning of the phrase “Charlie Foxtrot,” and while the precise translation isn’t suitable for a family publication, it worked just fine as a title for a fundraising email from the Governor’s re-election campaign.

At issue for the Governor: the media coverage of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. DeSantis was fired up about the issue on Thursday at a press conference, and his rhetoric was no less unsparing here.

Describing a “nauseating display of political hypocrisy and grandstanding from Democrats in Congress and in the corporate media,” DeSantis decreed “Jan. 6th is like Christmas for the out-of-touch D.C., New York political and media class.”

DeSantis then denounced a Thursday speech from the Vice President of the United States, in fiery rhetoric that could at least in theory be a preview of a 2024 debate: “It is disgusting and insulting to equate a riot on Jan. 6th to Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11th attacks like Kamala Harris did yesterday.”

From there, DeSantis lumped the Capitol rioters in with the mainstream conservative movement: “The Democrat-Media complex is weaponizing Jan. 6th as a way to demonize conservatism across the nation.”

Much of the material on offer for the donor pitch was rehearsed for reporters Thursday, when the Governor claimed that Floridians didn’t care much about Jan. 6 at all.

“It’s not something that I’ve been concerned about in my job, because quite frankly it’s not something that most Floridians are concerned about,” he told reporters at a morning press conference in West Palm Beach.

He went on to say then that he didn’t “expect anything from the corporate press to be enlightening,” predicting “nauseating” coverage.

DeSantis’ Friday fundraising appeal comes as his campaign’s December financial totals are eagerly awaited. Through November, the last month for which records are available, the Governor was dominating his Democratic opposition.