December 12, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis’ first month of reelection campaign draws $1.5 million

Scott PowersDecember 12, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Dem A.G.s argue that Florida’s justification for voting restrictions were made up

2022Headlines

Erin Grall to hold major fundraiser in Vero Beach on Monday

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial fundraising haul tanks in November

Ron DeSantis at Space Florida
Real estate, lobbying and law firm interests and the RPOF are big early backers.

Thousands of supporters were waiting with their checkbooks for Gov. Ron DeSantis to officially begin his 2022 reelection campaign last month.

Starting with a $100,000 opening check from the Republican Party of Florida and including 11,000 other donations, DeSantis’ pulled in $1,490,429 to kick off his campaign.

That’s on top of the $4,531,294 collected in November by his independent political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, which essentially has been running his reelection campaign until he formally filed to open an official account Nov. 5.

The combined $6 million month all but made a mockery of fundraising efforts by his Democratic rivals in the 2022 election campaign. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Governor from back when he was a Republican, collected a combined $805,000 for his campaign and political committee in November. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried collected $216,000. Sen. Annette Taddeo‘s November efforts have not yet been posted, but are likely to fall in size between Fried’s and Crist’s bounties.

The RPOF largely stayed away from assisting DeSantis’ predecessor Rick Scott in his 2014 gubernatorial reelection campaign. The party is sending a different message regarding DeSantis, writing a $100,000 check the day he opened his account, and providing another $130,000 in in-kind staff support in that first month.

DeSantis received more than 11,000 donations in his first month on the trail.

Just in November, he received 282 checks of the maximum $3,000 amount. He received 409 checks of at least $1,000.

Yet he also received more than 9,000 small donations of less than $100.

The big checks came most commonly from real estate and construction interests, retirees, and lawyers and lobbyists. DeSantis got at least 50 four-figure checks totaling more than $132,000 from real estate, construction and development interests. He received 58 four-figure checks for a total of more than $115,000 from people who said they were retired. Those identifying themselves variously as lawyers, law firms, lobbyists, political consultants, and government relations kicked in 48 four-figure checks totaling $112,000.

The Governor received more than 342 donations from people with Jacksonville addresses, totaling $230,000. Tallahassee provided 154 donations good for $221,000, and his hometown of Ponte Vedra Beach was the third most reliable location of his early financial backers, in total dollars, with 73 donations totaling $77,000.

Fourth was Brooklyn, N.Y. Several real estate and automotive firms in that New York City borough wrote him $3,000 checks, heading toward a total of $35,000 just from Brooklyn.

DeSantis’ campaign collected more than $1.2 million from Floridians in November.

Including that Brooklyn money, he got another $350,000 from out of state, with New Yorkers and Texans each putting in a little more than $40,000, and Virginians and Californians each sending him more than $19,000.

DeSantis’ campaign got at least one donation from someone in every state, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Post Views: 49

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDem A.G.s argue that Florida’s justification for voting restrictions were made up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories