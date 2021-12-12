December 12, 2021
Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial fundraising haul lightens in November

Scott PowersDecember 12, 2021

Nikki Fried
$216K combined in November is her lowest monthly total.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried‘s gubernatorial campaign saw a significant decline in donations in November.

Fried, now in a Democratic primary battle with two other major contenders, reported picking up $106,086 for her official campaign and $110,223 for her Florida Consumers First political committee in November.

Both of those totals are the smallest monthly hauls she’s reported since officially entering the gubernatorial contest in June. They compare as fractions to what U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist reported collecting for his accounts in November.

With her two committees combined, Fried attracted $216,309 in donations during the month. That compared with $414,410 in October, $350,000 in September, and $418,000 in August.

Crist meanwhile picked up $805,171 in November combined for his official campaign fund and his independent committee. The Florida Division of Elections had not yet posted reports by the weekend for Florida’s third major Democratic candidate, Sen. Annette Taddeo.

None of them is raising money like the man they each wish to challenge in the 2022 General Election, Gov. Ron DeSantis. He reported raising about $6 million in November between his political committee Friends of Ron DeSantis and his newly-opened reelection campaign.

Fried’s political committee got most of its November contributions from a handful of progressive political committees. Those included a $25,000 check from Floridians for Economic Advancement, and $10,000 checks from Floridians for a Stronger Democracy, Florida Workers Alliance, and Florida Alliance for Better Government.

Florida Consumers First also cashed three checks totaling $20,000 from June Piscitelli of Fort Lauderdale in November, among the 83 contributions the committee drew during the month.

Fried’s official campaign fund picked up 27 checks of at least $1,000 among its 1,974 contributions during the month. Tops among them were $3,000 checks from Access Medical Laboratories in Jupiter, Rebecca Porter of Wellington, Gene Rose of Loxahatchee, and the Jeffrey B. Crocket law firm of Miami.

Fried’s official campaign spent about $80,000 in November and entered December with about $777,000 in the bank. Florida Consumers First spent about $44,000 in November and entered December with about $2.6 million in the bank.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years' experience

