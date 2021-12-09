Ron DeSantis political committee rakes in $4.5M in November

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ political committee continued strong fundraising in November, with $4,531,294 spread among 1,232 new contributions, pushing the account north of $76 million on hand.

The Friends of Ron DeSantis November haul was its lowest monthly total since July, when the committee brought in $4,228,978.

The leading November donor, with a $500,000 donation, was venture capitalist Walter W. Buckley, Jr. of the Buckley Muething Capital Management Co.

Elaine Wold, a DeSantis donor from as far back as the 2018 campaign, gave the committee $250,000, a number that matched her 2018 contributions.

The DeVos family also donated, with four members stroking $50,000 checks to the committee, including Richard DeVos, the husband of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Another notable contribution ($25,000) came in from the Oliva Cigar Company, former House Speaker Jose Oliva‘s business.

Institutional donors also anted up, including the REALTORS and the Florida Police Benevolent Association. But a lot of the action on the report came from small dollar donations as low as $4 and $5, offering more evidence the Governor is a national phenomenon.

The political committee fundraising report is just one component of the Governor’s re-election fundraising machine. He opened his campaign account last month. Its first fundraising report is due Friday.

Democratic fundraising is starting to come in for November, but no one is matching DeSantis.

Democrat Charlie Crist touted raising more than $607,000 in November. That sum gave Crist more than $5 million raised, with $3.54 million cash on hand.

Nikki Fried, who launched her campaign in June, led Democrats in fundraising after October reports were filed, with about $3.26 million on hand and more than $414,000 raised in the month between her campaign and political committee, Florida Consumers First. November numbers are pending.

State Sen. Annette Taddeo had roughly $627,000 on hand through October, between her campaign account and her political committee, Fight Back Florida. November numbers are pending for Taddeo as well.