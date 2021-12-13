December 13, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Longtime Florida Supreme Court spokesman Craig Waters to retire
Craig Waters during a press briefing amid the Bush v. Gore court fight. Image via AP.

Associated PressDecember 13, 20213min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.13.21

2022Headlines

Full Citrus County Commission endorses Ralph Massullo in SD 10

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Rick Scott defends hurricane evacuations amid opposition to vaccine mandates

Craig Waters
He served as the public face of Florida's high court for 35 years.

Longtime Florida Supreme Court spokesman Craig Waters, who became the court’s public face during the 2000 presidential recount, is retiring early next year, the justices announced Friday.

Waters will step down in February after 35 years in the job, during which he ushered in once-novel ideas such as putting court records online, having oral arguments broadcast and distributing court material on social media.

But Waters, 65, is best known for his press briefings and open government efforts during the 36-day presidential recount legal battle in which George W. Bush ultimately prevailed over Al Gore by 537 votes in Florida and won the White House.

“The two main ideas of open government I had advocated — placing court documents on the web and livestreaming oral argument broadcasts worldwide from start to finish — were on full display during that period,” Waters said in a news release.

“We often forget today that these ideas were not widely accepted by American courts beforehand,” he added.

Replacing Waters will be Paul Flemming, who worked as a reporter and editor for 25 years before becoming the first public information officer for the Office of the State Courts Administrator in 2016. The justices voted to pick Flemming for the Supreme Court post.

“I am confident Paul and the staff of the Public Information Office will continue this legacy of openness for the courts,” said Chief Justice Charles Canady. “Craig cannot be replaced, but his work will be continued and expanded on the foundation he has built.”

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press

Post Views: 124

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJan. 6 panel set to vote on holding Mark Meadows in contempt

nextNikki Fried's gubernatorial fundraising haul tanks in November

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories