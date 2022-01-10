January 10, 2022
Dave Eggers reaches $50K benchmark in Pinellas Commission re-election bid

Kelly Hayes

Dave Eggers
Eggers is the only candidate in the race so far, but that could change.

Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers has hit the $50,000 benchmark since launching his re-election campaign after raising $12,850 in December.

Eggers has now amassed $54,005 between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, Friends of Dave Eggers. In December, his campaign collected $2,850 and his political committee received $10,000.

“Our grassroots support is building at a critical time as we begin 2022,” Eggers said in a statement. “We’re fighting to protect the conservative values which make us great and ensure Pinellas County always remains open for business. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to our campaign so far — we have a lot of work to do, but the momentum is on our side.”

Eggers’ political committee saw only one donor — now retired Joe White — who gave a hefty $10,000 donation. White, who owned Castle Supply Co. and later established the philanthropic White Family Foundation, in the month prior dropped $10,000 on Brian Scott’s campaign for the District 2 seat on the Pinellas County Commission.

Eggers’ campaign reported seven donors in December, including a $1,000 donation from Michigan-based business Wade Trim, as well as $500 donations from both The Leytham Group and lawyer Gillian Leytham.

As for spending, Eggers’ PC has yet to report any expenditures, while his campaign account dished out $7,641 in December. His campaign’s December spending included $4,000 on financial consulting services, as well as nearly $2,000 on emailing and mail advertising.

Right now, Eggers is the only candidate in the race. However, Rep. Chris Latvala is considering challenging the incumbent for the seat.

If Latvala jumped into that race, it would likely be a competitive Republican Primary between a sitting legislator and an incumbent Commissioner.

Latvala told Florida Politics he decided to consider challenging Eggers after learning the Commission was planning to hold its first meeting on redistricting ahead of the 2022 elections without live-streaming or televising the meeting, prompting concerns incumbents would try to draw lines favoring their own re-elections.

District 4 covers the northernmost parts of Pinellas County, including Palm Harbor, East Lake, Tarpon Springs, Dunedin and Safety Harbor.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

