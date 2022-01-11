Personnel note: Capital City Consulting makes gold medal hire

Capital City Consulting announced Tuesday that Maicel Green will be joining its government affairs practice as a partner.

Green comes to CCC with more than 20 years of experience in public relations, client management, coaching, recruiting and crisis communication. Most recently, she served as the media and external affairs coordinator at Talquin Electric Cooperative.

“Maicel’s recent experience as media and external affairs coordinator at Talquin Electric Cooperative will prove to be an exceptional benefit to CCC’s clients,” said CCC Founding Partner Nick Iarossi. “Her proven ability to navigate and sustain critical partnerships with the news media, key agencies, elected officials, businesses, policymakers and stakeholders makes Maicel a welcome addition to CCC’s expanding team.”

CCC Founding Partner Ron LaFace added, “With her broad knowledge, cross-sector experience and commitment to success, Maicel will thrive within the culture of CCC, and her dedication to furthering relationships and knowledge on key issues will work well alongside our team.”

Green received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Arizona State University and her master’s degree in physical education at Florida A&M University. She is an active board member for numerous civic, social and leadership organizations.

Green is also a highly decorated track and field athlete — she is a two-time Olympian, an Olympic Gold Medalist, a World Champion, a two-time USA National Champion and was recently inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame.

“I am pleased to join CCC and honored to have the opportunity to work together with accomplished professionals who offer unmatched government affairs services to their clients,” said Green.

Green joins a team that includes Iarossi and LaFace as well as Jim Boxold, Justin Day, Megan Fay, Ken Granger, Dean Izzo, Ashley Kalifeh, Andrew Ketchel, Jared Rosenstein, Scott Ross, Chris Schoonover, Gerald Wester, Tiffany Bailey and Tony Carvalho.

Capital City Consulting is one of the top lobbying firms in the state, representing Fortune 500, association, coalition and corporate clients before the Florida Legislature and executive branch agencies. The firm has offices in Tallahassee, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale.