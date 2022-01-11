January 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Floridians are hurting’: Charlie Crist prebuts Ron DeSantis’ State of the State speech

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 11, 20223min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘What are you willing to risk?’: Chris Sprowls says dream big for Session

APoliticalHeadlines

Debuting today: The Winter 2022 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the Rising Stars of Florida Politics

HeadlinesInfluence

Wilton Simpson kicks off 2022 Legislative Session

Crist_Desantis side_by_side (1)
'He's not there to help unless you cut him a check.'

Ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State speech Tuesday, a former Governor and current gubernatorial candidate offered his own view.

“While Gov. DeSantis is polishing his radical resume to prepare to run for President, our fellow Floridians are hurting,” said U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

Crist, a former Republican Governor who is now a Democrat, issued on Tuesday morning his own version of the speech, one certainly more critical of the Governor’s agenda than the one legislators are hearing this morning.

“Later today, Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to deliver the State of the State speech. I’ve delivered this speech before. I delivered it four times, when I was previously your Governor. It’s a big deal,” Crist said, beginning a speech that ran just shy of three minutes.

Crist contrasted himself to DeSantis, saying he always “listened to the people first,” lamenting that the Governor is “failing” to do the same.

“He’s pushing a partisan agenda that is making Floridians poorer, sicker and more divided than ever,” Crist contended.

Crist honed in on the Governor’s response to COVID-19, “allowing Florida to become the epicenter of the pandemic for months on end” as a cache of up to a million COVID-19 tests formally expired from usability.

“This is Gov. DeSantis,” Crist added. “He’s not there to help unless you cut him a check.”

Though Crist brought the doom and gloom messaging to lead off the video, he couldn’t help but close on a more inspirational note, at least as far as his supporters are concerned.

“The tide is turning. In ten months we will be able to fire this Governor and bring leadership with a heart back to Tallahassee,” Crist said.

“Unlike Gov. DeSantis, I know the state of our state is strong only when our people are strong,” Crist said. “Together we can make it happen.”

Post Views: 198

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGo big or go home: FHCA releases ambitious legislative wish list

nextWilton Simpson kicks off 2022 Legislative Session

2 comments

  • Alex

    January 11, 2022 at 10:53 am

    It’s simple really.

    A guy who doesn’t give a shit if you suffocate to death, or one who wants you to get all possible prevention and help.

    Reply

  • Ron Ogden

    January 11, 2022 at 11:29 am

    Crist can’t tell from one day to the next whose ass is the one he’s supposed to kiss.
    Just look up the street and see all the people heading here from elsewhere in this beleaguered nation, beset by kindergarten economics and Red Army pols on the left. They are after freedom from oppressive governments, crushing taxes, mental incompetents in office and, yep, Dummocrats in general. They are voting with their feet, and the Demis who populate this page know it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Now live: The Winter 2022 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the Rising Stars of Florida Politics
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more