‘Floridians are hurting’: Charlie Crist prebuts Ron DeSantis’ State of the State speech

Ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State speech Tuesday, a former Governor and current gubernatorial candidate offered his own view.

“While Gov. DeSantis is polishing his radical resume to prepare to run for President, our fellow Floridians are hurting,” said U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

Crist, a former Republican Governor who is now a Democrat, issued on Tuesday morning his own version of the speech, one certainly more critical of the Governor’s agenda than the one legislators are hearing this morning.

“Later today, Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to deliver the State of the State speech. I’ve delivered this speech before. I delivered it four times, when I was previously your Governor. It’s a big deal,” Crist said, beginning a speech that ran just shy of three minutes.

Crist contrasted himself to DeSantis, saying he always “listened to the people first,” lamenting that the Governor is “failing” to do the same.

“He’s pushing a partisan agenda that is making Floridians poorer, sicker and more divided than ever,” Crist contended.

Crist honed in on the Governor’s response to COVID-19, “allowing Florida to become the epicenter of the pandemic for months on end” as a cache of up to a million COVID-19 tests formally expired from usability.

“This is Gov. DeSantis,” Crist added. “He’s not there to help unless you cut him a check.”

Though Crist brought the doom and gloom messaging to lead off the video, he couldn’t help but close on a more inspirational note, at least as far as his supporters are concerned.

“The tide is turning. In ten months we will be able to fire this Governor and bring leadership with a heart back to Tallahassee,” Crist said.

“Unlike Gov. DeSantis, I know the state of our state is strong only when our people are strong,” Crist said. “Together we can make it happen.”