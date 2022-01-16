Jeanette Núñez condemns ‘despicable’ Nikki Fried comparison of Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Núñez on Sunday criticized Nikki Fried for comparing Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler, calling the comparison “despicable” and saying that “if it wasn’t so sad, it would be laughable.”

Núñez appeared on “Fox and Friends,” when host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked the LG about the Agriculture Commissioner’s controversial comments from a radio interview on Friday.

“What we’ve seen in terms of her reference is that she is no student of history. Because Gov. DeSantis has stood strong on the side of freedom. He’s protected people’s liberties throughout this entire pandemic,” Núñez said.

“And as it relates to our stands, Gov. DeSantis is the most pro-Israel governor in America. He has dedicated historic funding to protect Jewish day schools. He has fought the BDS movement, and made sure companies like Ben & Jerry’s are held accountable. And he’s prioritized Holocaust survivors throughout this entire pandemic,” Núñez added.

“I don’t know what reference she’s referring to as it relates to Hitler, but it is a despicable reference, and it is sad,” Núñez said. “Nikki, shame on you.”

Fried, who is a candidate for Governor, doubled down on her analogy when challenged.

“Instead of listening and trying to govern with the people, he’s trying to govern over the people. And that, I’m sorry, I’m a student of history too. I saw the rise of Hitler. I learned those stories,” Fried said.

When asked if she was comparing DeSantis to Hitler, Fried stood her ground.

“In a lot of ways, yes,” Fried told interviewer Melissa Ross. “I have studied Hitler and how he got to power. Wanting his own militia. Having his own army.”

“Do I think that we’re going to get to the extent of Hitler’s power? Of course not. But the rise of his power and what he did to scapegoat certain parts, especially the Jewish community in Germany, and how he utilized going after the media, going after and scapegoating people and blaming people and putting fear and taking over the military, that’s what this Governor is doing,” Fried added.

The Governor has not responded personally to the latest attack from Fried, but others have made their position clear.

Gubernatorial press secretary Christina Pushaw condemned Fried’s analogy Friday.

“If we had an honest media instead of DNC stenographers, reporters would be criticizing Nikki Fried‘s dishonest and offensive claim that Gov. DeSantis is the modern Hitler. Such a comparison trivializes Hitler’s crimes against humanity. This is not funny, it’s sick,” Pushaw tweeted.

By Saturday afternoon, the first Republican call for Fried to step down came from a Florida lawmaker.

“As a Jew, I am repulsed by Nikki Fried comparing (Gov. DeSantis) to Hitler. No Governor has done more to help Jews in their state than Governor DeSantis. She needs to disavow her repugnant anti-Semitism — or resign,” tweeted Rep. Randy Fine.