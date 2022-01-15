Nikki Fried compares Ron DeSantis’s leadership with rise of Adolf Hitler

In a radio interview Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried drew parallels between Gov. Ron DeSantis and German dictator Adolf Hitler.
Fried, who was being interviewed on NPR’s Florida Roundup, called DeSantis an “authoritarian” before advancing the comparison between the Florida Governor and the leader of the Nazi Party.
“Instead of listening and trying to govern with the people, he’s trying to govern over the people. And that, I’m sorry, I’m a student of history too. I saw the rise of Hitler. I learned those stories,” Fried said.
When asked if she was comparing DeSantis to Hitler, Fried stood her ground.
“In a lot of ways, yes,” Fried told interviewer Melissa Ross. “I have studied Hitler and how he got to power. Wanting his own militia. Having his own army.”
Fried was referring to a proposal to revive the Florida State Guard, an auxiliary force at the Governor’s command in emergencies, to take pressure off the National Guard. More than 20 other states have a state-controlled defense force.
Fried asserted the militia concept was “different” in Florida than in other states because “this Governor’s using it for the sole purposes of power.”
“And in doing so to make fear, to instill that, to blame people for what is happening in their lives, blaming certain parts of our society and our culture, and that’s exactly what Hitler did to Jews back in World War II.”
Fried discounted a question about whether she was in danger of invoking Godwin’s Law by saying “not at all.”
“Do I think that we’re going to get to the extent of Hitler’s power? Of course not. But the rise of his power and what he did to scapegoat certain parts, especially the Jewish community in Germany, and how he utilized going after the media, going after and scapegoating people and blaming people and putting fear and taking over the military, that’s what this Governor is doing,” Fried said.
Gubernatorial press secretary Christina Pushaw condemned Fried’s analogy Friday,
“If we had an honest media instead of DNC stenographers, reporters would be criticizing Nikki Fried‘s dishonest and offensive claim that Gov. DeSantis is the modern Hitler. Such a comparison trivializes Hitler’s crimes against humanity. This is not funny, it’s sick,” Pushaw tweeted.
26 comments
Tom
January 15, 2022 at 11:24 am
One liberal extreme scream antic after another.
Will FP walk away or continue to encourage to cover this extremism. Shameful, how despicable will this trailer park person engage in.
Concern Citizen
January 15, 2022 at 11:52 am
She may be correct. Looks like DeSantis and Christina Pushaw are using pages from Paul Joseph Goebbels playbook. When your audience is not fond of critical thinking, it is a playbook that can be effective.
PeterH
January 15, 2022 at 12:00 pm
One of Goebbel’s playbook strategies …… modeled by Donald Trump and his band of followers like DeSantis ….. is to endlessly repeat the same lie until the lie becomes irrelevant and people believe the lie.
Alex
January 15, 2022 at 12:39 pm
Two of DeFascists old pals look like they might be key players in the 1/6 treason.
Meadows & Jordan both are original members f the Freedom Caucus kooks, and so is our freak of a governor.
Don’t Look Up
January 15, 2022 at 11:33 am
Breaking News:
Justice Department arrested another Trump supporter “Proud” Boy here in Florida this week.
Additionally
DirectTV has just dropped Trump’s favorite venue OAN. Fios is also considering dumping OAN fake news. OAN readership is now reported to be 14,000 per day.
Alex
January 15, 2022 at 12:05 pm
Yep, he’s a Fascist.
Impeach Biden
January 15, 2022 at 12:18 pm
Nikki Fraud is nothing but a loud mouth liberal hack. Her days are numbered. Her fund raising is almost nonexistent. So here are the anti DeSantis supporters with their standard he’s a racist, fascist, idiot and on and on. All they have is name calling because DeSantis is truly a great Governor of the State of Florida.
Alex
January 15, 2022 at 12:33 pm
Aaaw, did you get triggered little loser?
Impeach Biden
January 15, 2022 at 12:45 pm
There he is Alex the blow hard with his standard talk down. I’m not going away. I will be here to call out your BS.
Alex
January 15, 2022 at 12:52 pm
Lol
All you do is follow me around like a puppy and insult.
Never anything about issues.
Because you’re a loser.
Impeach Biddn
January 15, 2022 at 1:33 pm
After reviewing the thread. I did not address you, it was you with the triggered comment. I guess that makes you my lap dog. Now go get me a beer you liberal hack. 🤣
Alex
January 15, 2022 at 1:55 pm
You replied to me loser.
Owned again.
Lol
Impeach Biden
January 15, 2022 at 1:59 pm
Owned? You own nothing you liberal hack. Now get me that beer out of your momma’s fridge. You still living in her basement?
Alex
January 15, 2022 at 2:19 pm
Little puppy barks!
So cute.
Concern Citizen
January 15, 2022 at 2:13 pm
Impeach Biden… name calling and vitriol comments are the hateful and childish attacks that you use when someone does not agree with you. DeSantis is NOT an idiot, he is a man without a moral compass.
Antonio
January 15, 2022 at 12:10 pm
That is practically what every lockdown state governor did, but sure, the guy that allows freedom of choice is the Nazi. Obviously, our 220,000 new residents must not think Desantis is a Nazi, otherwise they wouldn’t have moved here.
Concern Citizen
January 15, 2022 at 2:29 pm
Did 22,000 Nazi’s just moved to Florida? Now I know why DeSantis doesn’t call out the Proud Boy for their >>>>> Antisemitism position.
Old Voter
January 15, 2022 at 12:27 pm
Miss Fried’s comprehension of history is frightening for a person previously assumed to be well educated. Her comparisons of a murderous dictator to a conservative Governor reflect her desperation with her failing campaign. She seems to have no boundaries of decency.
Impeach Biden
January 15, 2022 at 12:46 pm
She has had no decency since she became the Agriculture Commissioner. Her days are numbered. Her fundraising is abysmal. I’m not even sure MSNBC will put her on tv anymore.
Charles
January 15, 2022 at 1:24 pm
AG – are you related to Niki Freed, or involved with someone on her staff. You seem
to do a abnormal number of reports on her. Just wondering
Impeach Biden
January 15, 2022 at 1:38 pm
I’m thinking A.G. is on her communication team. Fraud pays him by the ounce. 🤣
Concern citizens
January 15, 2022 at 2:39 pm
Interesting. AG also does more reports on DeSantis than Fried. Hmm?
Zhombre
January 15, 2022 at 1:27 pm
Baloney
Karma Zappati
January 15, 2022 at 1:35 pm
Let me see if I got this right—The mental midget…oops “student of history” comparing her opponent to Hitler, because he is not enforcing totalitarian measures like vaccine passports, mandated medical procedures, closing businesses… etc and letting everyone make their own decisions about their own lives?
here is something from a real “student of history”
It Didn’t Start With Gas Chambers
It Started With
One Party – Controlling Media & Message
One Party – Deciding what is Truth
One Party – Censoring Speech
One Party – Silencing Opposition
One Party – Dividing Citizens Through Nonstop Propaganda Into US & THEM
It Started When Good People Turned A Blind Eye & Let It Happen
Concern Citizen
January 15, 2022 at 2:20 pm
A perfect description of what DeSantis, and Pushaw are attempting to do. Before, I forget, did DeSantis state if he had a Covid vaccinations as requested by Donald Trump on Tuesday.
stephen richard babcock
January 15, 2022 at 2:27 pm
fried is unqualified to run a lemonade stand