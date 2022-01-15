Brian Scott narrowly surpasses Pat Gerard in fundraising for Pinellas Commission

Pinellas County Commission candidate Brian Scott has narrowly surpassed incumbent Pat Gerard in total fundraising, according to recently released finance reports.

But, Scott’s lead is fragile — between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Friends of Brian Scott, the candidate has amassed $97,900. Gerard, on the other hand, has collected $96,069, leaving a gap of less than $2,000 between the District 2 candidates.

Scott became the highest fundraiser in the race in December, when he collected $17,695 between his campaign and political committee. His campaign took in $5,645 last month, and his political committee raised $12,050.

Scott’s campaign reported a dozen donors in December, including four $1,000 donations from contributors like CEO of Starline Luxury Coaches Gladys Gillis, Dynamic Tours and Transportation President Assad Dakkak and director of sales Edna Dakkak, and Roman ABC Bus Companies.

Scott’s political committee saw three December contributors, including now retired Joe White — who gave a hefty $10,000 donation. White, who owned Castle Supply Co. and later established the philanthropic White Family Foundation, gave Scott’s political committee $10,000 in November, too.

His political committee also reported a $50 individual contribution and a $2,000 donation from transportation executive Steven Klika.

As for spending, Scott’s campaign dished out $4,929 in December, with over $3,000 going to financial consulting and treasurer services, and another $1,000 going to advertising.

His political committee spent $794, split between treasurer services and service charges.

Gerard’s campaign raised $13,802 in December, made up of 52 donors, including six $1,000 donations from Ruth’s List Florida, Northside Engineering Inc., developer Jack Dougherty, One Clearwater Tower owner Daniels Ikajevs and Greene & Greene LLC.

Gerard spent $2,834 last month, with $2,300 going to campaign consulting, and the remainder on processing fees.

The race also includes Republican Debbie Buschman, the Lunch Pal coordinator for Pinellas County Schools.

Buschman raised $200 in December from two individual contributors. She spent $113 on parade supplies and processing fees.

District 2 is an at-large seat covering northwest Pinellas County, but it is voted on countywide.

For years, the GOP has been eyeing the district to retake after Gerard flipped the seat blue in 2014, replacing former Commissioner Norm Roche. Roche lost the Republican Primary that year to now Sen. Ed Hooper, who lost to Gerard in the General Election.

The race will appear on the 2022 ballot. If no Democrat files to challenge Gerard, she will face the winner of the GOP Primary in November.