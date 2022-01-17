January 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hillsborough County Affordable Housing reports $54 million investment in 2021

Kelly HayesJanuary 17, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Alex Rizo posts best fundraising month this cycle to defend Florida House seat

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Jane Castor apologizes for past Mayors’ roles in erasing Black cemeteries

2022Headlines

Democrat Jordan Leonard closes 2021 with nearly $180K on hand for House bid

affordable housing
Tampa is expected to experience the nation's highest housing market increase in 2022.

Hillsborough County Affordable Housing (HCAH) reported investing $54 million into the community in 2021, a crucial tool as prices skyrocket in Tampa’s housing market.

The HCAH funding directly impacted 24,300 households looking for affordable opportunities, according to a county press release.

Of the $54 million, $24.5 million went to housing programs providing down-payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, new construction of multi-family housing complexes and single-family homes, and the rehabilitation of multi-family complexes and single-family homes.

The county also invested $7.3 million for facility and infrastructure improvements to enhance surrounding communities, which impacted more than 6,300 households.

More than $12.2 million in COVID-19 funding helped cover past-due rental and mortgage payments for low-income residents, as well as aid local nonprofits that helped shelter people experiencing homelessness. Some of that funding was also directed to local daycare providers to support their day-to-day needs as they cared for Hillsborough County children.

The county also aided community partners and local municipalities by funding public services, re-housing and housing stabilization programs, and infrastructure improvements that enhanced opportunities for low- and moderate-income households and people experiencing homelessness. Public services and ancillary programs received more than $11.5 million for services that impacted about 13,700 households throughout Hillsborough County.

Overall, in 2021, Hillsborough County focused on funding five key categories of areas of affordable housing: housing programs, community and public facilities, public services, COVID-19 pandemic services, and ancillary programs. The county worked with more than 40 community partners, including local municipalities, nonprofit agencies and housing developers, to administer programs and services.

Affordable housing will be a key issue going into 2022, with Tampa expected to experience the nation’s highest housing market increase in 2022, according to Zillow’s annual analysis. While home values are expected to rise, on average, 14.9% nationally, Tampa Bay’s home values are set to increase by 24.6%.

In 2022, the county plans to focus on new housing and community development projects expected to impact at least 27,000 households over the next two years.

As for citywide affordable housing initiatives, the city of Tampa recently announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the city nearly $2 million to put toward one of its affordable housing programs.

The municipality also has put out a request for proposal (RFP) for a seven-acre property located at the northeast corner of 47th and Schipman Court in East Tampa, set to be made into an affordable housing development. The city purchased the property with Community Development Block Grant funds, hoping to add more than 150 income-qualifying housing units.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublicans end 2021 with 43K voter registration advantage over Democrats

nextAlex Rizo posts best fundraising month this cycle to defend Florida House seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories