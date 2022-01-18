January 18, 2022
Senate fast-tracks bill letting Gov. DeSantis appoint DEP head without Cabinet input
Image via Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

A.G. Gancarski January 18, 2022

Shawn Hamilton
This bill could be through the committee process by the end of the week.

By the end of this week, two Senate committees could greenlight legislation that would simplify the process for appointing a new Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection.

Sen. Aaron Bean’s bill (SB 1658) would remove the requirement to run the new DEP head by the Florida Cabinet, allowing Senate confirmation without Cabinet review. It will be heard in Environment and Natural Resources Tuesday morning, and if all goes well there, it will be heard in the Rules Committee Thursday.

The bill’s timing is no accident. It would streamline the confirmation process for acting Secretary Shawn Hamilton. The measure removes the requirement that an appointee to lead the Secretary of Environmental Protection be subject to the concurrence of three members of the Cabinet.

The Bean bill contemplates no other changes. The Senate would still confirm the Governor’s appointee.

The bill would become effective immediately upon becoming law, which could happen quickly. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat looking to challenge DeSantis in the 2022 gubernatorial contest, took issue with the timing of the bill when it was filed this month.

“Unfortunately, this is par for the course when it comes to transparency from Florida Republicans. DeSantis is too scared to have a real discussion about the DEP nominee so instead he’s having his allies in the Legislature change the whole appointee process and circumvent oversight from the Cabinet. Maybe now he’ll stop canceling meetings and start doing the state’s business,” Fried asserted, in response to an inquiry from Florida Politics.

Bean was not willing to say whether the bill was intended to check Fried, saying only that “it makes the DEP Secretary, like so many other secretaries, serve at the pleasure of the Governor.”

Bean, who leaves office this year, may be giving the Governor a gift, at least in terms of avoiding a fractious debate in the Cabinet room.

There likely will be little meaningful pushback in the Senate against the appointment of Hamilton, meanwhile. Hamilton has served 13 years at DEP. He has served as Interim Secretary since June 2021 and was Deputy Secretary of Lands and Recreation before that.

Even Fried said she would have voted for Hamilton.

Fried objected in September to DeSantis removing the interim tag from Hamilton’s title, saying she wanted the nominee presented to the Cabinet for “unanimous confirmation.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

