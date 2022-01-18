Will omicron be a wrecking ball during the 2022 Session?

Several Senators are absent during the start of the second week of this year’s Session — prompting the cancellation of at least one committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

But while there is speculation that Senators may be missing due to COVID-19 infections, a spokesperson for the Senate said that Sens. Darryl Rouson, Jason Brodeur, Ileana Garcia and George Gainer are excused.

Senate spokesperson Katherine Betta said that Gainer’s request to be excused was not COVID-19 related. Betta didn’t comment on the other Senators’ requests to be excused.

But Rouson told Florida Politics Tuesday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Petersburg on Friday after having cold-like symptoms.

Rouson is double-vaccinated and has had a booster shot. He told Florida Politics he wears a mask during committee meetings. He takes it off to talk.

“It’s a breakthrough,” he said.

“I’m just concerned about everybody’s welfare. I’m concerned about spreading it to other people,” Rouson said, adding that he has been self-quarantining since last Friday. He plans on getting another test Wednesday morning with hopes of being in Tallahassee Thursday when the full Senate meets in chamber.

Legislators kicked off their annual 60-day Session without any COVID-19 protocols, just as the number of omicron cases had been surging through the state. Many people involved in the process in Tallahassee — including journalists, lobbyists, and legislative staff — had become infected with COVID-19 just before last week’s Opening Day.

Unlike the start of the 2021 Legislative Session, no protocols limited the number of people in the House chamber to hear Gov. Ron DeSantis deliver his State of the State address. Former members and Florida Supreme Court justices also attended the Opening Day ceremonies of the 2021 Session.

Meanwhile, the Senate Ethics & Elections Committee was abruptly canceled on Tuesday morning. Gainer, a Panama City Republican, is a member of that committee. This past weekend, Garcia gave a television interview with CBS Miami’s Jim DeFede, where she refused to say if she is vaccinated.

“I don’t think that’s a conversation we should continue to have,” Garcia said.

Brodeur did not immediately respond to Florida Politics.

A spokesperson for the Florida House said the chamber did not keep track of members’ health and told Florida Politics to contact each Representative’s office for any additional information. The House did not respond at press time to whether any members had requested excused an excused absence.

But at least one House member has COVID-19.

State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith posted on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19 in Orlando Tuesday morning. He said he got tested after he experienced moderate symptoms over the long weekend. “I’m fully vaxxed, boosted, and now as a result– nearly 100% better!,” he posted on Twitter.

Guillermo Smith said he would be taking Zoom meetings during the week away from Tallahassee and that he’d be “holding leaders accountable virtually.”