Lamar Fisher’s December fundraising nets him biggest kitty among Broward County Commission candidates

Broward County Commissioner Lamar Fisher’s December donations pulled him ahead of all other county candidates running for office this cycle, even if he doesn’t have a direct competitor.

The District 4 Commissioner raised $30,3500 in the last month for his bid for a second term. It’s not as good as last month’s high-water mark, but he now has $141,185 to spend if a challenger should emerge in his district that’s been reshaped because of redistricting.

Nearly 40% — about $12,000 — came from people in the real estate business, be it property management, architecture, construction or planning. Ambulance transport — three different Miami companies at the same address — contributed $3,000 with three checks of $1,000 each.

Fisher, who was mayor of Pompano Beach for 11 years, collected $1,000 checks from Nova Consulting in Miami; the Revocable Trust of William Murphy, a Fort Lauderdale real estate developer; Blackfin Partners & Investment, a Fort Lauderdale real estate company; Revocable Trust of William Lehmkuhl, a Wilton Manors real estate investment operation; Hirsch Stevedoring, a Fort Lauderdale company; 13th Floor Investments, a Miami developer; R.G. Business, a Miami ambulance transport company; MCT Express Inc., a Miami ambulance transport company; RG Ambulance Services of Miami; James Donnelly, a Fort Lauderdale property manager; LSN Partners, a Miami consulting firm; Llorente & Heckler, a Miami law firm; Heckler & Corp., a Miami public affairs company; AMP IV-Hidden Harbour LLC, a Fort Lauderdale housing company: ANF Group, a Davie construction company; Bonnie Miskel, a Boca Raton lawyer; and Dunay Miskel & Backman, a Boca Raton.

Commissioners who represent even-numbered districts will face an election this year.

His district no longer extends all the way to the Palm Beach County line and is now roughly bounded to the north by Northeast 48th Street. It has become more compact, hewing more closely to the county’s northeast side than it did before. Deerfield Beach dropped out of District 4 entirely.

District 4 spans the eastern part of the county, including portions of Fort Lauderdale, Hillsboro Beach, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lighthouse Point, Oakland Park, Pompano Beach and Sea Ranch Lakes.

Fisher, who is also the president and CEO of Fisher Auction Company, first won his Commission seat by defeating Shari McCartney in 2018 by a 14-point margin. Chip LaMarca had been in the seat before his successful run for House District 93.

His campaign faced a Jan. 10 deadline to report all fundraising activity through Dec. 31.