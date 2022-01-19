January 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Could an NBA investor’s comments about the Uyghurs box in Florida Democrats?
Chamath Palihapitiya. Image via AP

Jacob OglesJanuary 19, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Mike Rahn running for Manatee County Commission

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.19.22

Headlines

Lawmakers want to ensure lead-free water at Florida public schools

Chamath Palihapitiya
The Golden State Warriors part-owner donated to Val Demings, Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried and Darren Soto.

NBA owner and hefty Democratic donor offered an out-of-bounds assessment of human rights violations in China. National Republicans responded with a full-court press on any politicians taking contributions from Golden State Warriors investor Chamath Palihapitiya, a former Facebook executive. That’s a roster that includes U.S. Reps. Charlie Crist, Val Demings and Darren Soto, as well as Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The venture capitalist on his All-In Podcast dismissed China’s alleged persecution of the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang province, as reported by NPR. “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, OK,” he said. “You bring it up because you really care, and I think it’s nice that you really care; the rest of us don’t care. I’m just telling you a very hard, ugly truth. Of all the things I care about, yes, it’s below my line.” Pushed on the issue by a co-host, Palihapitiya continued, “If you’re asking me do I care about a segment of a class of people in another country? Not until we can take care of ourselves will I prioritize them over us.”

Except many Florida political leaders care quite a bit. Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Demings is challenging, dedicated massive efforts this year to championing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which in December became law. The Chinese treatment of the ethnic group has prompted intense criticism from other Florida pols on both sides of the aisle.

Palihapitiya’s comments prompted the Warriors to distance itself, calling him a “limited investor” who “does not speak on behalf of our franchise. Now Republicans say Democrats cashing his checks must do the same.

“Question for Val Demings, Darren Soto, Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried: Do you support the comments from Palihapitiya and his lack of concern for genocide?” said Republican National Committee spokesperson Julia Friedland. “To the Florida Democratic Party that took contributions from a man who openly says he doesn’t care about tortured groups: will you be returning the money?”

Crist and Fried both have filed to challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ reelection, and national Republicans list Soto as a Congressional target this year.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMike Rahn running for Manatee County Commission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories