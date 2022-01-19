January 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

House panel votes to deregulate crypto trading

Renzo DowneyJanuary 19, 20224min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

AFP-FL urges lawmakers to let the sun set on VISIT FLORIDA

2022Headlines

Bobby Powell criticizes lack of minority access in Ron DeSantis’ redistricting proposal

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate Health Policy Committee says yes to inpatient hospital care at home, hotel

finger pressing computer key with bitcoin, dollar symbol and exchange word. crypto mining concept
The bill would help clear confusion after a recent court ruling negated OFR's crypto guidance.

The value of coin might be dropping right now, but some lawmakers want Florida to buy the dip.

A measure to change how the Sunshine State should regulate virtual currencies (HB 273) — and undo a prior court decision — is ready for the House floor. The House Commerce Committee voted unanimously in favor of the measure on Wednesday, prepping the bill to be considered by the full chamber.

The House unanimously approved a similar bill last Session, though the bill later died in the Senate. Miami Republican Rep. Vance Aloupis doubled down by filing the bill again, and the proposal has received unanimous support so far.

The bill would help clear up some confusion after the 2019 ruling in Florida v. Espinoza, which bucked guidance from the Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) and found that individuals who own Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies cannot sell them without a license.

“Whether you believe in virtual currency and you’re an at-home bit miner — like Rep. (Randy) Maggard — or you think it is a fad, that’s really an irrelevant conversation because reality is it is an industry, and currently under Florida Statute, there’s very little to be said about how this industry should be regulated,” Aloupis said.

The legislation would clarify that only intermediaries, such as a platform that enables cryptocurrency transactions, require a money transmitter license. The change would make clear that individuals seeking to sell cryptocurrency are not subject to licensure requirements.

When transmitting cryptocurrency, intermediaries also wouldn’t need to hold cash and other assets equivalent to the value of the cryptocurrency.

Additionally, the measure would better define cryptocurrency to open clearer regulation from state officials down the line.

OFR Commissioner Russell Weigel signaled his support for the bill, which would take effect in 2023. Weigel’s office has received more than 70 comments on how the industry should be regulated, Aloupis said.

Sanford Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur is the new sponsor for this Session’s Senate Bill (SB 486). St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes carried the measure last Session. The bill passed two of its three Senate committees unanimously last Session before dying in the Rules Committee.

Brodeur’s bill passed its first of three committees last week. Next it’s headed to the Senate Agriculture, Environment, and General Government Subcommittee.

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOrange County Mayor Jerry Demings tests positive for COVID-19

nextWilliam Self: Ease staffing shortages, improve access by modernizing laws on anesthesia providers

One comment

  • PeterH

    January 19, 2022 at 12:07 pm

    Let’s make the ‘FREEDUMB STATE OF FLORIDA’ ripe for an unregulated grifting mechanism.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories