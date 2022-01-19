January 19, 2022
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings tests positive for COVID-19

Jerry Demings
He is experiencing mild symptoms and working from home.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings — one of the state’s most aggressive proponents of COVID-19 testing and precautions — has tested positive for the disease, his office announced Wednesday.

Demings is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a spokesperson.

He received confirmation of the positive test Tuesday evening.

His wife, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, has tested negative and issued a statement saying she is grateful. The Democrat, who is a candidate for the U.S. Senate, is in Washington D.C.

“Will continue to test (as I always do) on a regular basis,” Rep. Demings said in a text. “As always we would also encourage all Floridians to sign up for the free tests now available through the USPS, and to get vaccinated.”

Mayor Demings will be working from home this week, his office said.

“The Mayor will continue to work on county business and participate in meetings from his home. Presently, he is attending the GOAA (Greater Orlando Aviation Authority) board meeting by conference call,” a statement issued by his office Wednesday morning said. “He will follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) protocols for returning to the office when it is safe to do so.”

Throughout the pandemic, Mayor Demings has been a strong advocate for vaccinations, face mask policies, social distancing and other preventative measures. He has held more than 100 weekly — and sometimes twice-weekly — press conferences updating the community and advocating for aggressive precautions. His style has often conflicted with that of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

