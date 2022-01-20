January 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott calls Joe Biden a ‘clown’ and ‘complete joke’
Sen. Rick Scott. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 20, 20223min4

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Jackson Health System, UF Health Shands challenge new neonatal intensive care unit rule

2022Headlines

Kevin Hayslett becomes fourth Republican to enter CD 13 race with backing from Bob Gualtieri

HeadlinesInfluence

Measure offering protection for independent contractors ready for Senate floor

Rick Scott
The Senator fumed about Biden's Ukraine policy Thursday.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott ramped up his attacks on President Joe Biden Thursday, calling the President a “clown” and a “complete joke” in the wake of Biden’s news conference Wednesday.

Biden spoke for nearly two hours to reporters. During those remarks, Biden said a “minor incursion” from Russia into Ukraine was something the United States and allies could tolerate. That phrase proved to be the launching pad for the Senator’s excoriating critique.

“What’s a minor incursion?” Scott asked. “Maybe like 2,000 people die, 5,000 people die, that would be a minor one? If 100,000 die, that would be a major one?”

“This is a joke. Biden is a complete joke with regard to foreign policy. Why is Putin doing this? Because he knows Biden is weak. Biden would rather have ice cream with somebody than stand up for Americans,” Scott said.

“It’s a disaster. I mean, Biden’s a clown. Biden’s never been a serious person. He’s just a talker. Talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, that’s all he’s ever done,” the Senator continued, citing former President Barack Obama saying Biden would “screw up everything he touches.”

Asked if he was comfortable calling the President of the United States a “joke,” Scott said that “absolutely” was the case.

Scott’s blistering comments were made on Varney & Company on the Fox Business Channel, where the Senator is regularly interviewed. He made the remarks the day after Biden appeared to concede the likelihood of Russia invading Ukraine during the press conference.

“My guess is he will move in, he has to do something,” said Biden, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine.

“And it depends on what it does. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not do,” Biden affirmed.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMeasure offering protection for independent contractors ready for Senate floor

nextKevin Hayslett becomes fourth Republican to enter CD 13 race with backing from Bob Gualtieri

4 comments

  • Matthew Lusk

    January 20, 2022 at 12:05 pm

    Rick is being overly kind with his adjectives!

    Reply

  • Andrew Finn

    January 20, 2022 at 12:07 pm

    Hey Rick – You don’t have to go all the way to Washington DC to find a “clown” and “complete joke”. All you have to do is go to the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee. The biggest one is right there in our home state.

    Reply

  • Sister Petite Bachi, Bishop Ludibrium Elementary

    January 20, 2022 at 1:22 pm

    “Maybe like 2,000 people die, 5,000 people die, that would be a minor one?” Oh my goodness, Mister Rick, if your compassion for Ukrainians was true for Floridians you would have long ago called both yourself and Mister DeSantis clowns and complete jokes, as the very real death count here in Florida from Covid-19 far exceeds your 2,000 and 5,000 imagined numbers for Ukraine and is a very real 63,000 Floridians, a number that you simply ignore. If only your brain was as bright as your shiny head, bless your heart.

    Reply

  • Tjb

    January 20, 2022 at 1:28 pm

    We have an idiot as a Senator.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories