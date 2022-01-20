Rick Scott calls Joe Biden a ‘clown’ and ‘complete joke’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott ramped up his attacks on President Joe Biden Thursday, calling the President a “clown” and a “complete joke” in the wake of Biden’s news conference Wednesday.
Biden spoke for nearly two hours to reporters. During those remarks, Biden said a “minor incursion” from Russia into Ukraine was something the United States and allies could tolerate. That phrase proved to be the launching pad for the Senator’s excoriating critique.
“What’s a minor incursion?” Scott asked. “Maybe like 2,000 people die, 5,000 people die, that would be a minor one? If 100,000 die, that would be a major one?”
“This is a joke. Biden is a complete joke with regard to foreign policy. Why is Putin doing this? Because he knows Biden is weak. Biden would rather have ice cream with somebody than stand up for Americans,” Scott said.
“It’s a disaster. I mean, Biden’s a clown. Biden’s never been a serious person. He’s just a talker. Talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, that’s all he’s ever done,” the Senator continued, citing former President Barack Obama saying Biden would “screw up everything he touches.”
Asked if he was comfortable calling the President of the United States a “joke,” Scott said that “absolutely” was the case.
Scott’s blistering comments were made on Varney & Company on the Fox Business Channel, where the Senator is regularly interviewed. He made the remarks the day after Biden appeared to concede the likelihood of Russia invading Ukraine during the press conference.
“My guess is he will move in, he has to do something,” said Biden, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine.
“And it depends on what it does. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not do,” Biden affirmed.
4 comments
Matthew Lusk
January 20, 2022 at 12:05 pm
Rick is being overly kind with his adjectives!
Andrew Finn
January 20, 2022 at 12:07 pm
Hey Rick – You don’t have to go all the way to Washington DC to find a “clown” and “complete joke”. All you have to do is go to the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee. The biggest one is right there in our home state.
Sister Petite Bachi, Bishop Ludibrium Elementary
January 20, 2022 at 1:22 pm
“Maybe like 2,000 people die, 5,000 people die, that would be a minor one?” Oh my goodness, Mister Rick, if your compassion for Ukrainians was true for Floridians you would have long ago called both yourself and Mister DeSantis clowns and complete jokes, as the very real death count here in Florida from Covid-19 far exceeds your 2,000 and 5,000 imagined numbers for Ukraine and is a very real 63,000 Floridians, a number that you simply ignore. If only your brain was as bright as your shiny head, bless your heart.
Tjb
January 20, 2022 at 1:28 pm
We have an idiot as a Senator.