Video: Clearwater Council candidate Aaron Smith-Levin punched after allegedly calling woman a ‘c–t’

A Clearwater City Council candidate is accused of harassing a woman and calling her vulgar names multiple times during a September incident, police body camera footage shows.
The video captures about 15 minutes of interaction between Clearwater Police officers and Aaron Smith-Levin. Smith-Levin, a 41-year-old former Scientologist, is running for Seat 5 on the Clearwater City Council in the March municipal election.
According to the video, Smith-Levin called officers on Sept. 17 after a man punched him in the face at Fusion Cigar Lounge on Clearwater Beach. Smith-Levin told officers he was out collecting signatures to get his name on the ballot when the boyfriend of a woman he knew from their time in Scientology approached him.
“He came over to me, behind me, and said, ‘If you call my girlfriend crazy again, I’m basically gonna beat the s–t out of you,'” Smith-Levin told officers. “I stood up, went to talk to him and the next thing I know, I’m getting punched in my face, knocked down to the floor.”
In the video, Smith-Levin tells officers the woman called him a stalker. He told officers he never stalked or harassed her, but admitted to sending her messages on Facebook the year before.
“She brought up something that happened 18 months ago where, while I was really drunk, I sent her a bunch of Facebook messages,” he told police. “Like, what do you want me to say? I don’t know. She’s super hot, I’m sorry.”
But bartenders told police a different story. They said Smith-Levin never called the woman crazy. They told police he called her a “c–t” five times before the boyfriend stepped in. Smith-Levin initially told police he didn’t want the man to get away with hitting him, but declined to press charges when police told him he was the aggressor.
“You could have the guy write out a confession that he punched you in the face,” an officer is heard telling Smith-Levin. “No state attorney will ever prosecute because of the words you said to his girlfriend.”
In a written statement to the Tampa Bay Times, Smith-Levin blamed his personal struggles on leaving the Church of Scientology seven years ago.
“Everyone who goes through the hell of leaving Scientology knows just how far from fine it can get,” he wrote. “And yet I and my family have persevered and made it work, and I help others do the same. In the unbelievable stress and pressure of all of this, I have made mistakes. I continue to heal and grow.”
Smith-Levin has based his campaign largely on standing up to Scientology’s growing influence in Clearwater.
8 comments
PeterH
January 21, 2022 at 5:42 pm
Unacceptable behavior! He needs to withdraw his attempt at public office.
John S.
January 21, 2022 at 6:13 pm
This candidate needs to drop out. His behavior is unacceptable. Clearwater deserves better.
PalmHarborBoi
January 21, 2022 at 6:21 pm
HaHaHa! as if acting like a fool and breaking the law was enough to prevent someone from winning public office anymore. Your EX-president said he could shoot someone in Times Square and still get elected, and then lead an armed attempt at a coup, and they’re STILL gonna vote for him.
CLWVoter
January 21, 2022 at 6:47 pm
This is abhorrent behavior from a man who has the ego to put himself on the ballot to represent the men, WOMEN, and CHILDREN of Clearwater! Calling a woman a C$%T and saying she’s “Crazy” and “Super F’ing Hot” the day he filed to run for office! He needs to grow up and get therapy he does not need our votes!
Alex
January 21, 2022 at 6:50 pm
This is beyond ridiculous. This guy needs to drop out. Apparently he also harassed women in Dunedin recently as well. Via TBT: “In February 2020, Amy Fowler, the manager of The Rusty Lyon bar in Dunedin, issued a trespass warning to Smith-Levin after she said he harassed two women and then refused to leave, according to a Pinellas County Sherriff’s Office incident report.”
Fred P
January 21, 2022 at 6:58 pm
He must drop out of the race! He is unfit! He needs professional help!
Lucas Williams
January 21, 2022 at 7:05 pm
Lewd advances towards potential voters, not matter how “hot” they might be, is not a proven election campaign idea. Doesn’t this man have three daughters?
Oliver
January 21, 2022 at 7:07 pm
This man fails the diplomacy test. Obviously, he has no patience for working with the public. He should see if Antifa has any job openings.