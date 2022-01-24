Personnel note: Edward Briggs promoted to VP at RSA Consulting

Lobbyist Edward Briggs has been promoted to Vice President of Government and Community Affairs at RSA Consulting.

In his new role, Briggs will continue to oversee government relations and public policy for the Tampa Bay-based firm and their more than 70 clients across the state.

“It is not only his determination and strong work ethic that has brought Edward much success, but his genuine desire to help others and ability to connect with our clients.” said Ron Pierce, President and CEO of RSA Consulting. “Edward embodies the team spirit that defines RSA, and over the years I’ve watched him grow into a leader that is well-respected and an expert in his field. He is an integral part of our team and we are so excited to see what he will accomplish in this new position.”

Briggs joined the firm in 2013, when it included just Pierce and Chief Operating Officer Natalie King. He played a significant role in RSA’s growth into the team of seven that it is today.

Briggs’ work spans several industries, but most recently he has become a prominent player in education policy, particularly within the charter school space. He works extensively in the construction and workforce development arenas and has a growing list of policy wins to show for it.

“This new title is a recognition of the hard work and growth Edward has demonstrated over the past nine years with our team. The esteem that Edward has achieved amongst his peers, our clients, and with Legislators and staff has been outstanding and has proven a strong reflection on our brand.” said King, Vice President and COO at RSA Consulting. “We are very grateful that Edward continues to pick our team and for the success that his efforts have allowed us to achieve.”

In 2018, Briggs received the Distinguished Merit Award from the Brevard County Sherriff’s Office for his work in fixing a legal loophole to prevent child exploitation. In 2015, he was named one of Florida Politics’ “30 under 30” Rising Stars.

Before joining RSA, Briggs served as the grassroots campaign coordinator for former Sen. Tom Lee and as his legislative aide during the transition to Tallahassee. He previously worked as the Senate campaign assistant at the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. He earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Florida State University.