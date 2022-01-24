Sheriffs endorse Gov. DeSantis’ re-election bid

Florida’s sheriffs are presenting a strongly united front, backing the re-election of Gov. Ron DeSantis in Jacksonville Monday.

A group of chief law enforcement officers conveyed the endorsement at the Florida Sheriffs Conference. DeSantis earned similar backing in the General Election of 2018, when he embraced the “law and order” argument against Democrat Andrew Gillum. Many sheriffs did not back DeSantis in the Primary four years ago, but there has been little daylight since.

DeSantis, who makes backing law enforcement a key part of his messaging, offered strong remarks in accepting the endorsements.

“People look at their sheriffs for guidance,” DeSantis said. “They respect them.”

The Governor expressed sentiments familiar to those who listen to him often. He contrasted Florida with the “predictable” results in places with less funding for police and prosecutors who deemphasize pressing certain crimes.

“We actually passed a law in Florida that says we’re not going to let local governments defund law enforcement,” DeSantis said.

“In Florida, we’ve got your back. And we’ll continue to have your back,” DeSantis said, noting that support has only just begun. The Governor touted a proposal for $5,000 signing bonuses for new cops.

“We’re telling you we’re doing this because you’re entering a noble endeavor and we support what you’re doing,” DeSantis said.

Sheriffs offered their own emphatic remarks.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County said the endorsement was on behalf of 58 of the state’s 67 sheriffs in what he called the “most freedom-loving state in the United States of America.” Ivey credited DeSantis with “real American leadership.”

“That’s a real law and order Governor. That’s what they look like,” Ivey said.

Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County was no less forceful, in introducing the man he called “my Governor.”

“We’ve seen far too many leaders who want to be politically correct,” Judd said.

The sheriffs offered a written statement also, which read in part: “Law enforcement and first responders have sadly become the targets of ridicule and contempt from elected officials across the country, but Florida remains a sanctuary of support for men and women in blue. We know our governor has our backs. Other cities and states are defunding police departments while Florida, under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, is supplying law enforcement officers with the resources and backing we need to keep Floridians safe.”