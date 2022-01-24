January 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bills to boost rural broadband service get Senate panel approval

Gray RohrerJanuary 24, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

VISIT FLORIDA promises no more ‘Pitbull incidents’ as bill to extend program makes it through House Commerce Committee

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida nonprofits ask Legislature to fund $40 million to ease foster case manager shortage

HeadlinesInfluence

Claims bill to pay $3.2M to Monticello nurse harmed in head-on crash with state employee advances

RJ45 Stecker in einem Router
Florida's efforts to expand access to broadband internet service in rural areas took a step closer to getting an infusion of cash Monday.

A pair of bills that would give a large cash infusion — $400 million or more — to Florida’s new efforts to expand broadband in the rural parts of the state passed through the Senate Commerce Committee Monday, despite concerns from Democrats the measure would do little to make the service more affordable.

“Ten percent of Floridians don’t have any (broadband) service,” said Republican Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota, who presented the bill on behalf of bill sponsor Sen. Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Republican, who was absent Monday.

“That’s a great equalizer when it comes to employment, jobs. That’s got to be the number one hindrance of growth in some of our rural areas.”

High speed broadband internet service is available in 98% of urban areas in Florida, but only 78.6% of the state’s rural areas, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Higher costs for building broadband infrastructure in rural areas is the main reason for the disparity.

One bill (SB 1800) would put $400 million of federal stimulus funds into a grant program run by the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), and require DEO to seek an additional $100 million in federal grants. Another bill (SB 1802) would set up a trust fund to store the funds.

The Office of Broadband, set up by the Legislature last year within DEO, hasn’t been able to issue any grants through the Broadband Opportunity Program due to lack of funds. The program will give funds to internet providers to build broadband infrastructure in areas without access to high-speed internet.

But some Democrats on the panel noted the bill would only provide service, not necessarily “access” to high speed internet if low-income customers can’t afford the service.

“We have a 98% saturation rate for service in urban areas, and then we all found out (during the pandemic) there were a bunch of kids who didn’t have WiFi access, much less a laptop to actually do remote schooling,” said Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo of Miami.

Both bills passed unanimously, but Democrats expressed other concerns, such as getting internet providers to pass on their savings from the grants to customers.

Sen. Victor Torres, a Kissimmee Democrat, asked Albert Kaminsky, a lobbyist for Charter Communications, if the money from the grants could be used to make the service affordable for new customers in rural areas. No, Kaminsky said, but the additional costs to put rural broadband infrastructure in place they would avoid wouldn’t show up in the cost for broadband either.

“Ultimately they would be taking advantage of the service so we wouldn’t be passing on additional costs to them by any means,” Kaminsky said. “We’re just offering them a service.”

Both bills have two more committee stops before making it to the Senate floor. The House version of the bills, HB 1543 and HB 1545, haven’t been heard in that chamber.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLawmaker details how proposed 15-week abortion ban would have impacted her abnormal pregnancy

nextClaims bill to pay $3.2M to Monticello nurse harmed in head-on crash with state employee advances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories