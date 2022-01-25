January 25, 2022
Chief Inspector General probes Department of Education investigation
Image via Adobe.

Investigative Services, Abandoned Investigation, File closed.
A multi-million dollar contract is at the center of the investigation.

The inspector general for Gov. Ron DeSantis is reviewing an investigation by the Department of Education (DOE) and its inspector general’s handling of the probe.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel is examining DOE’s investigation into an insider bid that led to the resignation of two department leaders.

In the DOE investigation, DOE Inspector General Mike Blackburn determined two department leaders applied for a state contract to take over Jefferson County schools on behalf of a company they privately managed. The agency deemed the move unethical and unlawful.

The investigation, however, overlooked evidence that suggests DOE had already guided the bid toward a separate applicant: MGT Consulting. The company, the Times reports, is led by former Republican Rep. Trey Traviesa of Tampa.

Records cited by the newspaper show DOE officials and MGT employees hosted at least one meeting about the job prior to opening the application process.

State law bans contracts to companies with an unfair advantage against others.

News of the investigation comes after six Florida congressional members raised concerns about the issue to the U.S. Department of Education.

Democratic Rep. Allison Tant of Tallahassee has also raised issues, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

