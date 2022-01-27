Personnel note: LSN Partners announces new hires in Broward, Miami-Dade

LSN Partners expansion is continuing into 2022, with the addition of three new employees at its offices in Broward and Miami-Dade.

The full-service consulting firm announced Thursday that it has hired Dr. Heidi Richards to work in its Fort Lauderdale office and Lisa McClaskey and Veronica Pizzorni to work in its Miami Beach office.

“We are very proud to welcome Heidi, Lisa, and Veronica to the LSN Family,” LSN founder and managing partner Alex Heckler said. “We strive to continuously exceed clients’ expectations and employ individuals who represent our values and will be respected advisors to clients.”

Richards is the former Chief of Staff to Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness and has experience building coalitions and creating client-focused campaigns. She also has expertise in policy areas including economic development, transportation, and housing and is adept at communicating and advancing complicated policy issues with political leaders, companies and other stakeholders.

McClaskey has more than 10 years of experience in developing strategic partnerships, managing event logistics and enhancing global relations. She is the former director of economic and political affairs for the Consulate General of Israel in Miami. She has also served in the Advance Department for two presidential campaigns, interned in the Florida Governor’s Office, and worked in the Development Department for the Miami Art Museum, now known as the Perez Museum of Art.

Pizzorni previously worked as manager of operations for Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and has immense experience in the Miami-Dade County governmental and political environment. The University of Florida graduate also served as Levine Cava’s Deputy Campaign Manager and has worked on many high-profile campaigns across the state.

The new hires follow an explosive year of growth at LSN, which added 10 new members across its offices in Washington and South Florida.