Pharmacy benefit manager bill clears last House committee, Senate panel hears similar bill Wednesday

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that don’t register with the state can face a $10,000 fine under a bill moving its way through the House.

The House Health & Human Services Committee Tuesday unanimously approved HB 357. The bill now is available for consideration by the full House. According to House documents, 96 lobbyists have registered to lobby on the bill.

Its Senate counterpart (SB 1476) by Sen. Tom Wright has not been heard by any Senate panel. While the House bill drew nearly 100 registered lobbyists, there are just 16 lobbyists registered on the Senate bill, documents show.

The House bill passed unanimously and was supported by a variety of lobbyists from hospitals to physicians to small independent pharmacists, all of which waived their testimony in support of the bill.

Rep. Jackie Toledo made brief remarks before members of the House health care panel voted on the bill.

“As prescription drug costs continue to rise, we will work to lower those costs,” Toledo said. “And one of the ways is through this bill, so I ask for your favorable support, and co-sponsorship,” she said.

PBMs are responsible for managing the pharmacy benefits of about 270 million Americans. The staff analysis of the bill shows there are 66 PBMs registered in the state. Express Scripts, CVS Caremark and OptumRx have a combined market share of more than 89%

Toledo’s bill builds off the Florida Pharmacy Act, passed in 2018. The bill, signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott, required PBMs to register with the Office of Insurance Regulation by Jan. 1, 2019.

The 2018 law also gave pharmacies certain rights, including seven days of notice prior to the initial onsite audit in each audit cycle. Pharmacists also have the right to have an onsite audit scheduled after the first three calendar days of the month. The law also gave pharmacies the ability to limit the audit period to 24 months from the date a claim was submitted to or adjudicated by the entity conducting the audit.

But the 2018 law didn’t put the enforcement provisions under the Florida Board of Pharmacy. HB 357 fixes the glitch and transfers the audit provisions of the Florida Pharmacy Act to the state’s insurance codes. That means the Office of Insurance Regulation would have the authority to enforce these provisions and respond to potential violations.

In addition, the bill expressly authorizes pharmacies to appeal audit findings made by health plans and PBMs using the existing dispute resolution program available through the Agency for Health Care Administration.