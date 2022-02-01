Randolph Bracy tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy has tested positive for COVID-19.

The two-term Senator from Ocoee said he was tested Saturday for the virus and was positive.

Bracy said he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

His office said he wanted to present “forceful opposition” to SB 524, which is up for a vote Tuesday at the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee, though he had to sit out due to the virus.

To that end, the office released his statement on SB 524:

“Despite Florida’s stellar performance in the last election, Republicans are back at it again rewriting voting laws. The latest poison pill prescribed by Gov. (Ron) DeSantis is SB 524. Aside from making it harder to vote, it sets up an election police force that would hunt down supposed election fraud. Dispatching law enforcement to enforce the state’s heavy-handed measures smacks more of tyranny than a democracy.”

Bracy also serves on the Appropriations, Reapportionment, Rules and Transportation committees, the Select Subcommittee on Legislative Reapportionment, and the Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice.